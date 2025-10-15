Rashee Rice Posts Hype Video Ahead of Anticipated Return to Chiefs
The Chiefs are 3-3 after a big win over the Lions in Week 6 and will soon enjoy reinforcements in the form of Rashee Rice. The third-year wideout hasn't played since tearing his ACL in 2024; he was suspended for the first six games of this season for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas last year. Rice is set to rejoin the team after their Week 7 contest against the Raiders.
He's clearly very excited about the prospect. Rice released a hype video on his social media accounts on Wednesday that ends with the date of his return— October 21, the first day after the conclusion of Week 6.
Kansas City will be glad to have his production back in the fold. Patrick Mahomes has managed to keep the team's offensive production at a winning level through sheer force of will but eventually other Chiefs will need to step up, particularly at the wideout position. Xavier Worthy has been solid enough when healthy but otherwise it's been a piecemeal operation. Rice's return will give Mahomes a reliable target and more of a traditional possession receiver.
Rice, 25, was suspended by the NFL after he entered a guilty plea to felony charges stemming from a 2024 multicar crash that resulted in several people getting injured. Rice faced third-degree felonies for a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on the highway causing bodily injury. Several of his teammates were criticized earlier this season for wearing "Free 4" shirts in support of Rice during pregame warmups.
HIs first game back will be on Monday Night Football against the Commanders on October 27.