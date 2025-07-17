SI

Rashee Rice Releases Statement Following Sentencing From 2024 Car Crash in Dallas

The Chiefs wide receiver is likely to receive a "multi-game suspension" from the NFL.

Rice was sentenced on Thursday. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has released a statement after being sentenced to 30 days jail time and five years' probation for his role in a massive 2024 car crash that injured four people in Dallas.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said, via his lawyer Royce West. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

"Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

Rice, 25, is likely to receive a "multi-game suspension" from the NFL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After a 79-catch, 938-yard, seven touchdown rookie season, Rice missed the majority of 2024 following a Week 4 knee injury. Kansas City—which opens the 2025 season in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 5—may now be without the pass catcher to begin the year.

