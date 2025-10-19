Rashee Rice Wore Special Shirt to Support Chiefs WRs Before Season Debut
The Chiefs are finally back to full strength on the offense with star wideout Rashee Rice making his 2025 season debut on Sunday against the Raiders.
Rice will look to shake off the rust at Arrowhead in his first taste of action since September 2024 after he served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. It didn't take long for Rice to make an impact, as he caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' very first drive of the game.
Hours prior to kick-off, Rice made sure to pay tribute to the other players in the Chiefs' wide receiver room with a special custom-made T-shirt. The shirt included graphic illustrations of Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown standing next to each other and had each of their nicknames written at the top: RR-X-Jet.
Check out that cool shirt below:
Sunday marks the Chiefs' first regular-season game with all three of their top wide receivers (Rice, Worthy, Brown) playing on the field together.
"It’s just an ‘Everybody eats’ offense," Worthy said after Week 6's home win over the Lions. "Everybody’s gonna get their turn."
The Chiefs' current receiving yards leader is Travis Kelce, who had 321 entering Sunday's game, but expect Rice carve out a sizable role as Mahomes's trusty WR1 for the remainder of the season.