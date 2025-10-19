Rashee Rice Quickly Scores First Touchdown After Returning From Six-Game Suspension
Rashee Rice had an early welcome back to the NFL on Sunday when he scored a touchdown on his first drive of the season during the Chiefs–Raiders matchup.
Rice just finished serving a six-game suspension after pleading guilty to two felony charges for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas last year that left multiple people injured. The two felonies stemmed from a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on the highway causing bodily injury.
Rice was eligible to return to the field in Week 7 at home, and the Chiefs definitely took advantage of playing him as soon as they could. So far, it has paid off.
During Kansas City's first drive of Sunday's AFC West rivalry game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a two-yard pass to Rice, who ran into the end zone to give the receiver his first touchdown of the year. That didn't take long.
Rice celebrated by punting the ball into the stands.
It was the first time Rice has played in 385 days as he suffered a season-ending injury last October that required surgery. It's clear Rice was pumped to get back on the field and catch some passes from Mahomes.