Ravens Seeming to Give Up on Derrick Henry During Loss to Bills Left Fans Baffled
The Baltimore Ravens have a long offseason to overthink every aspect of their divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills, but one will stand out.
Derrick Henry had a fantastic season in his first campaign with the Ravens, but in their final game they went away from him.
Henry finished Baltimore's 27-25 loss to the Bills with 84 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, but only touched the ball 16 times in a game that featured cold conditions and occasional snow. Baltimore put the game mostly on the shoulders of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he turned it over twice, while tight end Mark Andrews added another.
Henry finished the season with 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries (5.9 yards per carry). He added 19 catches for 193 yards and two more touchdowns. Henry had 26 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round and also hadn't had fewer than 20 carries since a 35-14 Week 15 blowout against the New York Giants.
In the third quarter, the Ravens trailed 21-13 and marched 80 yards in seven plays for a touchdown with 1:37 left in the quarter. Henry carried the ball on five of those plays and gained 46 yards. He had two carries the rest of the game.
NFL fans couldn't believe the Ravens went away from Henry to such a degree throughout the game, especially given the conditions.
The Ravens are going to have to think about all of that until the 2025 season kicks off.