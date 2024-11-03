Derrick Henry Makes a Clear Pick for This Season's MVP
Baltimore Ravens teammates Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are putting up good campaigns for this year's NFL MVP.
Sunday's 41–10 blowout win over the Denver Broncos proved even more how both of these players are having monumental seasons. Jackson completed a perfect passer rating game for the fourth time in his career, while Henry surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season and hit 100 career rushing touchdowns.
When talking about a potential close battle between Jackson and Henry for MVP with CBS's Tracy Wolfson after the game, Henry made his pick clear.
"No, that's his," Henry said as he pointed to Jackson. "He deserves it. He deserves it all. MVP, MV3. We call it MV3."
Henry's referencing the previous two MVP awards Jackson won in his career from 2019 and '23.
A non-quarterback last won the NFL MVP honor in 2006 when LaDainian Tomlinson did so with the San Diego Chargers. It's not impossible for Henry to take home the award at the end of the 2024 season, but Jackson may have the slight advantage. The season is only about halfway over though, so there's definitely room for this to change.
Henry leads the NFL with 1,037 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, while Jackson leads the league with 2,379 passing yards.