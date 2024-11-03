SI

Derrick Henry Makes a Clear Pick for This Season's MVP

It might be a tight race between Ravens teammates, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

Madison Williams

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushes the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushes the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens teammates Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are putting up good campaigns for this year's NFL MVP.

Sunday's 41–10 blowout win over the Denver Broncos proved even more how both of these players are having monumental seasons. Jackson completed a perfect passer rating game for the fourth time in his career, while Henry surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season and hit 100 career rushing touchdowns.

When talking about a potential close battle between Jackson and Henry for MVP with CBS's Tracy Wolfson after the game, Henry made his pick clear.

"No, that's his," Henry said as he pointed to Jackson. "He deserves it. He deserves it all. MVP, MV3. We call it MV3."

Henry's referencing the previous two MVP awards Jackson won in his career from 2019 and '23.

A non-quarterback last won the NFL MVP honor in 2006 when LaDainian Tomlinson did so with the San Diego Chargers. It's not impossible for Henry to take home the award at the end of the 2024 season, but Jackson may have the slight advantage. The season is only about halfway over though, so there's definitely room for this to change.

Henry leads the NFL with 1,037 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, while Jackson leads the league with 2,379 passing yards.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL