Ravens vs. Dolphins: Three Bold Predictions For Lamar Jackson’s Return From Injury
We’re one week from the midpoint of the 2025 NFL season, with Week 9 kicking off on Thursday night in Miami as the Dolphins are set to welcome the Ravens to Hard Rock Stadium.
The Ravens come into this one fresh off their first win since Week 2, and with their star quarterback returning to the lineup. Lamar Jackson is expected to play after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, and is also expected to lift the Ravens back into playoff contention after falling to 2–5 on the year.
On the opposite sideline, Miami enters Thursday night also having come out of Week 9 victorious, with its offense finally finding some momentum to the tune of 34 points against the Falcons in Atlanta. Perhaps coach Mike McDaniel’s seat is cooling off?
Needless to say, whichever way this one plays out, it’s bound to have quite the ripple effect on the direction of both franchises. Here’s a look at three bold predictions ahead of Thursday night’s contest between the Ravens and Dolphins.
Lamar Jackson will rush for 100-plus yards and a touchdown in return to action
After actually being deemed a full participant at Ravens practice this week, Lamar Jackson is set to make his first start under center for Baltimore in over a month.
Having tweaked his hamstring against the Chiefs in Week 4, the two-time NFL MVP was seemingly protected from himself over the last five weeks—but now appears to be fully healthy and ready to roll for Week 9.
Widely regarded as one of the top mobile quarterbacks the league has ever seen, Jackson has logged two 1,000-plus-yard seasons throughout his career, and none with fewer than 600. Additionally, he’s averaged 6.1 yards per carry and has found the end zone 34 times on the ground.
Miami, meanwhile, has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game this season with 145. Look for Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to lean on Jackson in the run game to the tune of 100-plus yards and a score.
Baltimore’s defense will hold Dolphins to under 225 total yards for third time this season
Unfortunately, I think last week’s 34-point barrage from the Dolphins in Atlanta was a bit of fool’s gold. Sure, Tua Tagovailoa was able to get red hot with a 76.9% completion percentage and four touchdown passes, but it was also the first time in three weeks that he didn’t turn the ball over three times.
Last Sunday marked Miami’s first 30-point game of the season, and the fourth time this year that the Dolphins eclipsed the 300 total yards mark—even still, they’re a bottom-five offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game at just 286.4.
While Baltimore’s defense hasn’t been great this season, allowing the fifth-most yards per game with 379.6, these are bold predictions for a reason! Fully healthy(ish) for the first time all season, I’m going with the Ravens to stifle the Dolphins' offense, keeping them under 225 total yards for the third time in 2025.
Mike McDaniel will find himself back on the hot seat with a three-score loss to Ravens
In case you haven’t been able to tell, I don’t have much confidence in the Dolphins on Thursday night.
The Ravens head to Miami not only off a much-needed victory against the Bears, but also well within striking distance in an AFC North division that’s ripe for the taking.
Even with the Dolphins returning home—off a win—for the first time since their brutal last-minute loss to the Chargers in Week 6, it’s difficult to trust them keeping up with this Baltimore team that finally has its quarterback back. Based on what we’ve seen from them for the majority of the 2025 season, this one feels like an uphill battle.
I’m predicting a 38–13 Ravens win that puts coach Dolphins Mike McDaniel firmly on the hot seat once again.