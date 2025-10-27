Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Shares Encouraging Update on QB's Week 9 Status
O.K., Ravens fans—this could be it. Actually, though.
After the practice bait-and-switch that ended with Lamar Jackson missing another game, Baltimore's starting quarterback is expected to suit up for Thursday's contest vs. the Dolphins, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Jackson was also a full participant in practice that afternoon.
"I feel very confident about it," Harbaugh told reporters when asked about the potential of Jackson playing Thursday night. "We expect him to be out there Thursday night."
It seemed possible Jackson would be on the field for the team's game vs. the Bears in Week 8, seeing as he returned to practice in the days prior and was listed as a full participant on Friday. But the QB actually ran the scout team and did not take first-team reps, meaning he should have been listed as limited. Then, on Saturday, it was announced that backup Tyler Huntley would be starting Week 8 in Jackson's place.
As for why the designation mix-up happened, Harbaugh said it was really just a mistake. But there is a chance the league office punishes the team with a fine or lost draft picks anyway.
The Ravens have been without the play-making Jackson since Week 4, thanks to a hamstring injury. Though they improved to 2–5 under Huntley on Sunday, they'll be very happy to have Lamar back on the field soon.