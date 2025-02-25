Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Addresses Tight End Mark Andrews's Future With Team
For seven years now, tight end Mark Andrews has been among the Baltimore Ravens' most valuable pieces.
The three-time Pro Bowler has served as a weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson in good times and ill, catching 436 passes for 5,530 yards and 51 touchdowns. He was named first team All-Pro in 2021, and must be mentioned among football's golden generation of tight ends.
However, Andrews is 29 and entering the last year of his current contract. When asked about the Oklahoma product's future with the Ravens on Tuesday morning, DeCosta was noncommittal.
"Mark is a great player," DeCosta said. "... Mark will be in our ring of honor someday. I love having him on the team. We’ll figure out all the roster machinations in the coming weeks, but nobody is a bigger Mark Andrews fan than me."
Andrews caught 55 passes for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024, but his regular-season accomplishments were overshadowed by his drop of a potential game-tying two-point conversion in Baltimore's 27–25 AFC divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills.