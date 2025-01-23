Mark Andrews Breaks Silence After Key Drop in Ravens' Divisional-Round Loss to Bills
It's likely been a rough couple of days for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who—in Baltimore's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday—dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion with less than two minutes to play in the game.
The 29-year-old didn't speak to reporters following the defeat, and has since been ripped by fans on social media and also criticized by CBS announcer Tony Romo. Andrews finally broke his silence on Thursday:
"It's impossible to adequately express how I feel," the Ravens tight end wrote in an Instagram caption. "I'm absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else."
"That is why it's taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly," Andrews continued. "Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything l've felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, l've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I'm now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it. #GodBless."
Andrews, one of the most consistent tight ends in the NFL, will surely rebound in 2025.