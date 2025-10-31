Ravens Fined $100,000 for Lamar Jackson Injury Report Snafu
Lamar Jackson finally returned to the field for the Ravens on Thursday night, leading his team to a much-needed 28–6 victory over the lowly Dolphins.
While it was great to see Jackson back on the field competing after missing several games due to a hamstring injury, his return technically came a week late to most football fans.
Last week, Jackson had been expected to return to the starting lineup for the Ravens. He was listed as questionable, but declared a full participant in practice on October 24. The next day, Jackson’s practice status for Friday was downgraded from “full” to “limited” after reports made clear that he had spent his time running scout team rather than with the starters. By Sunday, Jackson was on the Ravens’ inactive list for their game against the Bears.
This week, the NFL hit the Ravens with a fine of $100,000 for “violating the league’s Injury Report Policy by incorrectly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice participation status on Friday, October 24,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In a statement, the Ravens accepted the league’s punishment, saying they would not appeal the ruling.
While such a mistake would prompt an investigation from the league in most circumstances, it feels especially prudent for the NFL to make clear their standards and practices on injury reporting at this particular moment in time, as the NBA is currently mired in scandal somewhat related to the league’s sometimes opaque injury designations and the control of information in a post-legalized betting environment.
Some of the questions the NBA is having to answer in the near future may very well need to be answered by the NFL some time soon as well, but for now, the league is showing its dedication to the process with the help of a $100,000 fine.