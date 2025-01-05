John Harbaugh Offers Zay Flowers Injury Update After Ravens' Win vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Zay Flowers left the second quarter of Saturday night's 35–10 win over the Cleveland Browns with an apparent knee injury.
The Ravens, despite already locking up a playoff spot, played their starters on Saturday with the AFC North title up for grabs. With the win, the Ravens clinched the division title, but the knee injury to Flowers could be costly for the upcoming postseason run.
After the win, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said that Flowers will have an MRI on the knee tomorrow, but that "it's something that he has a chance to be O.K. with."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night that Flowers is believed to have suffered a sprain, and there "is a real chance" that he misses Baltimore's wild-card round matchup. If the Ravens win, however, Rapoport stated Flowers's knee issue is "not considered a major injury" and he could return at some point in the playoffs.
Flowers has been outstanding for the Ravens this season in his second year in the league, catching 73 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns.