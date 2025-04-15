SI

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Addresses Whether Mark Andrews Will Return to Team in 2025

The future appears cloudy for a Baltimore stalwart.

Patrick Andres

Mark Andrews holds the ball during a playoff game against the Steelers.
Mark Andrews holds the ball during a playoff game against the Steelers. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lamar Jackson era of Baltimore Ravens football—the period from 2018 to the present day—has been defined almost as much by tight end Mark Andrews as by its quarterbacking namesake.

Since Jackson took over the Ravens' starting role in '18, Andrews has been his favorite target. The three-time Pro Bowler has come up big in countless clutch situations, and his 51 receiving touchdowns rank in the top 20 among active players.

However, on Tuesday, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was iffy on the subject of whether Andrews would return for an eighth Ravens season.

"I never know what's going to happen," DeCosta said via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us."

Despite Andrews's considerable success with the Ravens, his standing took a hit when he dropped a potential tying two-point conversion in Baltimore's AFC divsional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. He is owed a little under $17 million in 2025, the final year of his current contract.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL