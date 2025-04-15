Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Addresses Whether Mark Andrews Will Return to Team in 2025
The Lamar Jackson era of Baltimore Ravens football—the period from 2018 to the present day—has been defined almost as much by tight end Mark Andrews as by its quarterbacking namesake.
Since Jackson took over the Ravens' starting role in '18, Andrews has been his favorite target. The three-time Pro Bowler has come up big in countless clutch situations, and his 51 receiving touchdowns rank in the top 20 among active players.
However, on Tuesday, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was iffy on the subject of whether Andrews would return for an eighth Ravens season.
"I never know what's going to happen," DeCosta said via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us."
Despite Andrews's considerable success with the Ravens, his standing took a hit when he dropped a potential tying two-point conversion in Baltimore's AFC divsional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. He is owed a little under $17 million in 2025, the final year of his current contract.