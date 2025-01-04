Kyle Van Noy Celebrates $250K Sack Bonus With On-Point Celebration
Kyle Van Noy needed just 0.5 sacks in the Ravens' Week 18 contest vs. the Browns on Saturday to earn a $250,000 bonus.
He got it in the first quarter.
After slipping while rushing off the edge against right tackle Jack Conklin, Van Noy swiftly got to his feet and was able to bring down quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind the line of scrimmage.
The tackle was the 33-year-old's 12th sack of the season, triggering both the hefty bonus and the ensuing, on-point celebration. Check it out here:
Van Noy can trigger another $250,000 incentive with 1.5 sacks more sacks on Saturday. He's well aware of the money at stake—given this post on his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier this afternoon:
At 11-5 on the 2024-25 season, the Ravens clinch the AFC North title with a win over the Browns on Saturday. They could fall anywhere from the No. 3 to the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture pending the rest of the league's games on Sunday,