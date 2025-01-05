Lamar Jackson Starts Celebrating Even Before Completing Touchdown Pass vs. Browns
Since his 2018 arrival in the NFL, the league has seen many versions of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson—but none quite like this one.
Jackson—long knocked as a poor passer relative to his superstar peers—entered Saturday leading the NFL in yards per attempt this season with 8.9. He'd thrown 39 touchdowns against just four interceptions in his first 16 games.
Against the Cleveland Browns in the Ravens' season finale Saturday, Jackson was able to loosen up and show out against an inferior team.
With 10:42 left in the third quarter, Jackson found wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown pass made all the more special by the fact that Jackson started celebrating before Bateman even caught the ball.
That's what you can get away with when you've been as good as Jackson has this year—and because of that, Baltimore is on the verge of a second straight AFC North title.
Earlier in the game, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to tally 4,000+ passing yards and 800+ rushing yards in a single season.