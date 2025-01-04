Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Makes NFL History vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took another step forward in his MVP candidacy on Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns.
Jackson, who started the Week 18 contest as the Ravens looked to lock up the AFC North, became the first quarterback in NFL history with 4,000+ passing yards and 800+ rushing yards in a season after he threw a 12-yard second quarter pass to tight end Mark Andrews.
In addition, Jackson also continues to add to his record as NFL's all-time leading rusher at the quarterback position on Saturday, with 6,154 career rushing yards (and counting).
Jackson is in the thick of the MVP race, competing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. If Jackson captures the MVP award, it would be the third of his career and second straight award, which would secure his place as one of the best quarterbacks of the last two decades.
However, Jackson is still searching for his first Super Bowl title, which would make him a true all-time great.