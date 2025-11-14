Ravens Make Decision on Lamar Jackson’s Availability for Sunday vs. Browns
Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the media on Friday that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be “full go” and will start on Sunday against the Browns.
Jackson has been limited in practice this week due to a sore knee.
The news is certainly welcomed for Ravens fans, given that Jackson has already missed time this season with a hamstring injury. He returned to the lineup in Week 9 against the Dolphins and completed 18 of his 23 passing attempts for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win. Last Sunday against the Vikings, Jackson completed 17 of his 29 throws for 176 yards and a touchdown in the eight-point victory over Minnesota.
The Ravens will look to keep the momentum going with Jackson ready to go on Sunday in Cleveland. Baltimore enters play with a 4–5 record on the season, and is aiming to continue clawing its way back into playoff contention with the roster beginning to get back to full health.