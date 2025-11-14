SI

Ravens Make Decision on Lamar Jackson’s Availability for Sunday vs. Browns

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury.

Mike McDaniel

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be available on Sunday vs. the Browns.
Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be available on Sunday vs. the Browns. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the media on Friday that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be “full go” and will start on Sunday against the Browns.

Jackson has been limited in practice this week due to a sore knee.

The news is certainly welcomed for Ravens fans, given that Jackson has already missed time this season with a hamstring injury. He returned to the lineup in Week 9 against the Dolphins and completed 18 of his 23 passing attempts for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win. Last Sunday against the Vikings, Jackson completed 17 of his 29 throws for 176 yards and a touchdown in the eight-point victory over Minnesota.

The Ravens will look to keep the momentum going with Jackson ready to go on Sunday in Cleveland. Baltimore enters play with a 4–5 record on the season, and is aiming to continue clawing its way back into playoff contention with the roster beginning to get back to full health.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL