Lamar Jackson Reveals He's Reached Out to Jaire Alexander to Bolster Ravens' Defense
Lamar Jackson has one player he really wants to join the Baltimore Ravens—former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. On Tuesday, the quarterback shared a simple message to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta: "Go get him, Eric."
Alexander was released by the Packers last week after seven seasons with the team. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has dealt with various injuries in the last couple seasons, but he's ready to start fresh with a new NFL team. And Jackson thinks the Ravens are the perfect fit for him.
Jackson confirmed that he already reached out to Alexander himself about potentially teamming up in Baltimore.
We'll see if DeCosta listens to Jackson's wishes this offseason. Adding Alexander to an already stacked defense would only elevate the team.
Alexander's only played in 14 games the last two seasons because of injuries. Alexander's 2024 season ended with a PCL injury that placed him on the injured reserve list for the postseason. He underwent surgery and is expected to return for the 2025 season.