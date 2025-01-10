What AP Voters' All-Pro QB Pick Between Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Means for MVP Race
The Associated Press announced its All-Pro team on Friday afternoon, and with it, gave a strong early hint at which player will win the league MVP award between frontrunners Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
For the third time in his career, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors. In 2019 and '23, Jackson followed that up by taking home the MVP. Barring something unforeseen, he's on track to win his third Most Valuable Player award, beating out Allen, who is still looking for his first MVP.
The same AP voters who pick the All-Pro teams vote on the MVP. In the final tally, shared by the AP's Rob Maaddi, Jackson finished with 103 points and 30 first-place votes, beating out Allen's 78 points and 18 first-place votes. Joe Burrow, who has been mentioned in MVP talks despite his Cincinnati Bengals missing the playoffs, finished third with 13 points and two first-place votes.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley has also been a hot name in MVP discussions, and received 48 of the 50 first-place votes at running back (Derrick Henry finished with two). There is a scenario in which Barkley wins enough votes to take the award himself or give Allen a boost, but it would be a real surprise.
Jackson led the Ravens to a 12–5 record this season, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns—both career highs—and just four interceptions. He added 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He improved in nearly every statistical category from his MVP season a year ago.
Allen and the Buffalo Bills are one game better at 13–4. He threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions, adding 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
If Jackson takes home his third MVP, he would join an impressive fraternity of NFL greats. Jackson would tie Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas with three wins. Only Peyton Manning (five) and Aaron Rodgers (four) have more MVPs.