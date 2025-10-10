SI

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Set to Miss Second Straight Game Sunday vs. Rams

Jackson once again did not practice this week due to his hamstring injury.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game due to a strained hamstring.
/ Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game on Sunday vs. the Rams, according to a report from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson did not practice on Friday, and has now not practiced for two straight weeks since pulling his hamstring in a loss to the Chiefs in Week 4.

Baltimore is one of the NFL's most disappointing teams through the first five weeks, sitting at 1–4. The Ravens have dealt with injuries both on the offense and the defense which have contributed to the slow start.

Cooper Rush will once again get the start for the Ravens after completing 14-of-20 passes for 179 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss to the Texans last week.

