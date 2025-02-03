Ravens Officially Sign Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken to Extension
The Baltimore Ravens have officially reached a deal on a contract extension with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the team announced Monday. The exact terms of the deal are not yet known.
Though talk of an extension had circulated as recently as last week, the official confirmation has now come in. Monken's new term notably comes after a spin on the coaching carousel back in January, when he interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders.
That he is sticking around is ultimately a win for Baltimore, whose high-octane offense powered by superstar running Derrick Henry and MVP-nominated quarterback Lamar Jackson led the league in net total yards and racked up the third-most points for the 2024 season. The numbers speak for themselves.
"It would be very meaningful if and when we get him back, and we continue [moving] forward," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at the team's season-ending press conference, per Monday's release. "I really am excited about 3.0, that iteration of this offense going forward."
Though Baltimore's shot at Super Bowl glory once again ended earlier than expected this year, the team is no doubt expected to make a similar run next season. Monken, who joined the team in 2023, could prove instrumental in getting them all the way this time.