Lamar Jackson Had Powerful Message for Mark Andrews After Key Drop vs. Bills

After Andrews dropped a two-point conversion that would have tied the AFC divisional round game against Buffalo, Jackson showed support for his star teammate.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion that would have tied the AFC divisional round game against the Bills.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shared blame for the franchise falling short in the AFC divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and refused to pin postgame blame on tight end Mark Andrews after his pivotal two-point conversion drop.

While it's easy to say the right things when cameras are squarely on you, it's another to do so when nobody (in theory) is watching.

But camera crews on the Ravens sideline caught Jackson supporting Andrews after he was wallowing on the bench in the immediate aftermath of the drop that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter, and was another example of the strong leadership qualities of the Ravens' franchise quarterback.

"It's all of us!" Jackson implored to Andrews. "We're a team. It's all of us, bro. It's not just you."

Jackson is willing to bet on Andrews given how reliable the tight end has been over the course of his career. Andrews's fumble on Sunday was his first since 2019, and his drop was incredibly uncharacteristic, as he's been one of the most reliable receiving tight ends in the NFL over the past half-decade.

But as a team, the Ravens ultimately didn't make enough plays, and will be left wondering what could have been.

