Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Among Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award
The finalists for The Associated Press' 2024 NFL awards have been revealed, which means the MVP field is officially set.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Saquon Barkley; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff; and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson make out the top five.
Allen and Jackson have each taken turns as the favorite for the award, with Jackson the current frontrunner. The 28-year-old put up career numbers this year with 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions, and an overall QBR of 77.3. In addition to that for MVP, which he has won twice already, Jackson earned an Offensive Player of the Year nod, as well.
Allen, meanwhile, has led the Bills to this year's AFC Conference championship with his own rock-solid and record-breaking regular-season performance, having thrown for 3,731 passing yards, six interceptions, 28 passing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, and 12 that he ran in on his own. Overall QBR: 77.3.
And though it's rare for a running back to win MVP, Barkley's addition to the Philadelphia offense is impossible to overlook. He leads the league in carries (345) and rushing yards (2,005), and broke multiple records throughout the 2024 regular season. As Philadelphia looks to handle the Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC Championship, there's no doubt Barkley's prowess is factoring big-time into their plans. The 27-year-old RB is also a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.
Though the Bengals did not make the postseason, Burrow racked up some of the best numbers of his career in 2024. He boasts 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns on the season—both the most in the league—and threw for nine interceptions with a QBR of 74.7. The 28-year-old is in the running for Comeback Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, as well.
Just behind Burrow in passing yards is Goff, who pulled in 4,629 for 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a QBR of 68.4. The Commanders upset the Lions in the divisional round, but the team's offense, led by Goff, far and away topped the league in total points scored (564) for the regular season.
MVP winners—as well as the winners of Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive/Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year— will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6. The show will begin at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network and will be available to stream on NFL+.