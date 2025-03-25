SI

Ravens Signing Veteran Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to One-Year Contract

Awuzie has started 81 career games.

Chidobe Awuzie is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Awuzie, an eight-year NFL veteran, played in eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season, making seven starts. He made 26 combined tackles and recorded a forced fumble and an interception. In eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and with the Titans, he has tallied 395 combined tackles and seven career interceptions.

