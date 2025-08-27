SI

Ravens, Star Safety Kyle Hamilton Reach Historic Contract Extension

Hamilton's new contract with Baltimore is the largest for a safety in NFL history.

Mike McDaniel

The Baltimore Ravens have signed safety Kyle Hamilton to a historic contract extension.
The Baltimore Ravens have signed safety Kyle Hamilton to a historic contract extension. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens and star safety Kyle Hamilton have agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension, which includes $82 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is the largest contract for a safety in NFL history.

Since being selected by Baltimore with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hamilton has become a staple for the Ravens' defense. In three seasons, Hamilton has played in 48 games, including 36 starts, and made 250 combined tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions—including one that was returned for a touchdown.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 and was a second-team All-Pro selection last season.

He will now anchor the backend of the Baltimore secondary for years to come.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL