Ravens, Star Safety Kyle Hamilton Reach Historic Contract Extension
The Baltimore Ravens and star safety Kyle Hamilton have agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension, which includes $82 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is the largest contract for a safety in NFL history.
Since being selected by Baltimore with the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hamilton has become a staple for the Ravens' defense. In three seasons, Hamilton has played in 48 games, including 36 starts, and made 250 combined tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions—including one that was returned for a touchdown.
He was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 and was a second-team All-Pro selection last season.
He will now anchor the backend of the Baltimore secondary for years to come.