Ravens WR Zay Flowers's Status Remains in Question for Playoff Clash vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers did not participate in practice Wednesday, a concerning sign for the 24-year-old leading up to the divisional round clash against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that he was told Flowers has an "outside chance" to suit up this weekend.
Flowers has been sidelined since he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Ravens' 35–10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. He missed Baltimore's 28–14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round last weekend.
"That's in will-see mode, he's working hard to get back," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Flowers on Monday. "We'll see toward the end of the week if he's practicing, and he could play without practicing for sure if he feels healthy enough and if it's safe for him."
Flowers will have Thursday and Friday to get back on the practice field before Baltimore departs for Buffalo this weekend.
In 17 games this season, Flowers led the Ravens in catches (74) and receiving yards (1,059). Tight end Isaiah Likely was Baltimore's leading receiver against Pittsburgh, hauling in three catches for 53 yards.