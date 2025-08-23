15 Ravens to Watch vs. Commanders
The Baltimore Ravens will hit the field for the final time this preseason on Saturday afternoon for a second straight interconference matchup, as they will take on the Washington Commanders in the Battle of the Beltway. Head coach John Harbaugh ruled out most of the first-string and other key players, whose roles and roster spots are solidified for the third week in a row.
However, there are several players who are battling for key roles and their very livelihoods who will be suiting up and taking the field for what may be the final time in some of their respective careers. Below is a list of players to keep an eye on in the Ravens' last taste of exhibition action.
QB Devin Leary: Even though he is not in contention to be the primary backup to two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, the second-year signal caller has a lot riding on this game. He has yet to truly be impressive or showcase gun-slinger prowess as a passer in his five career preseason appearances, dating back to his rookie year. Last week's showing was solid compared to the egg he laid in the opener. However, if he doesn't show more than he has put on tape to date, the Ravens could look elsewhere for a different young developmental player to sign to the practice squad.
IOL Garrett Dellinger: While Harbaugh insinuated that the Ravens plan to carry nine total offensive linemen between the starters and depth pieces, he left the door open to keep a 10th potentially so the seventh-round rookie has chance to earn one of those final two spots. After tying for the most offensive snaps played last week, he might play even closer to 100% in the finale.
OT Carson Vinson: The fifth-round rookie's roster spot is not in any real jeopardy. He is the Ravens' developmental tackle project and will likely be a regular inactive on game days once the regular season rolls around, unless one of the starters misses time or gets banged up and needs to enter a rotation. However, this is most likely his last taste of extended action. It's imperative that he and the coaches take full advantage of it. Expect him to be among the leaders in total offensive snaps played for the second week in a row.
IOL Nick Samac: After winning the primary backup center spot as a rookie last year, the 2024 seventh-rounder could find himself firmly on the roster bubble entering the finale. He has been leapfrogged by Corey Bullock on the depth chart at center and is vying for one of the last reserve spots or at least a chance to be brought back on the practice squad.
IOL Ben Cleveland: The fifth-year veteran is also battling for one of the top backup spots and is nowhere near being a lock, although he has experience and positional versatility in his favor. He'll need to bounce back from a rough outing last week where was the victim of viral bad rep that saw him get bull-rushed to the ground.
ILB Jay Higgins: The former All American turned undrafted rookie has arguably been the brightest star of the Ravens' 2025 preseason. He has a golden opportunity to lock up a spot on the final 53-man roster if he can continue to make impactful splash plays on defense and stand out on special teams.
ILB Chandler Martin: Although he hasn't shone quite as bright as Wiggins, his fellow undrafted rookie off-ball linebacker has also consistently stood out on defense and special teams over the first two exhibition games. He is still considered a bit of a long shot to make the team heading into the finale, but he has an outside chance to beat out Jake Hummel for the special teams ace role in their position group.
DB Beau Brade: The former Maryland Terp made the final roster last year due in large part to his performance in the preseason. While he hasn't made as many splash plays or big hits as he did as an undrafted rookie last year, he has played well nonetheless and needs to continue showing his value on both defense and especially on special teams to earn a spot again this year.
CB Keyon Martin: Coming off a breakout game in the second week of the preseason, the undrafted rookie could not only earn a roster spot but seize a role on defense as the primary backup at nickel cornerback behind All Pro veteran Marlon Humphrey with another strong outing.
DB Reuben Lowery: The undrafted first-year pro has looked like a gem since he took the field for rookie minicamp and has continued to flash his impressive instincts and ball skills through training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason. His spot on the roster is pretty much locked up, but he can further gain the trust of the coaching staff to be their No. 3 safety, which comes with regular playing time.
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis: After only playing three snaps on defense and one on special teams in the second week of the preseason, the fourth-year pro might need to show a little more in this game to firmly beat out one or more of the handful of undrafted rookies vying for a depth role and roster spot.
OLB David Ojabo: Since the fourth-year pro doesn't provide much value on special teams, he'll need to show some more of the tantalizing flashes as an all-around edge defender and not just a pass rusher to cement a spot on the team and off the trading or chopping block.
OLB Malik Hamm: The local product had both of his first two years in the league cut short during the preseason as a result of injuries, and now, with the injury suffered by Adisa Isaac last week, he has a potential pathway to make the team. If the former undrafted free agent can stand out on defense and ball out on special teams, he might convince the Ravens to either keep six outside linebackers and go light at another position or trade Ojabo and keep him because of the multi-phase value he provides.
DL CJ Okoye: With veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce retiring during the offseason, the Ravens need additional depth behind starter Travis Jones and the third-year former undrafted free agent could be the answer. He'll be battling it out with long-time veteran John Jenkins who was brought in over the summer and could truly follow in Pierce's footsteps by earning a spot on the roster with big performance the final preseason game.
DL CJ Ravenell: The second-year pro is a versatile defensive trench player who can line up all across the front from the interior to the edge and has quietly put together another strong preseason thus far. He might be able to get snuck onto the practice squad, but could play his way into consideration for another team to claim him off waivers if he doesn't make the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!