Ravens Edge Rusher Building Breakout Buzz
David Ojabo's time with the Baltimore Ravens has been generally underwhelming for a former second-round pick.
The Baltimore Ravens scooped up the edge rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft, a night that saw them also grab Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely and Tyler Linderbaum in what later proved to be a massive haul. Ojabo, though, hasn't managed to prove himself as an impact player after three seasons with the team, despite how much of a help he'd be at his position.
The team needs edge rushers, one of their few points of weakness along the depth chart. Ojabo seemed like a potential trade candidate to look out for near the start of the preseason, having been ravaged by lower leg injuries to start his career while Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and newly-drafted prospect Mike Green look to run with their opportunities.
It may not help his long-term stability that Ojabo's entering a contract year while attempting to solidify his team positioning, as the Ravens are already stirring up drama with the extensions they haven't yet given to the players who actually get in the games. He's enjoyed his first fully-healthy offseason this summer, though, and looks to springboard the upcoming season into increasing his market value.
"It is my first true offseason [being fully] healthy. I feel like myself. [I] feel confident, [and I am] just kind of letting it rip," he told reporters. [I am] not thinking about rehabbing. I'm just thinking about football. I'm doing good. [I want to] keep getting better day by day."
The older Van Noy has been a strong contributor across two seasons in Baltimore, having made his first Pro Bowl appearance last year with a career-high 12.5 sacks, but the 34-year-old's age opens the door for younger players to impress the Ravens' coaching staff with blends of talent and potential.
Green's certainly familiar with the uphill challenge that is fitting in as a rookie edge rusher, having already made a name for himself in the preseason with some impressive pocket-collapsing plays on the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago. His arsenal of moves he used to get the better of the Colts' offensive line felt like immediate co-signs of his impressive draft stock, and only added fuel to his Defensive Rookie of the Year buzz.
Ojabo has been similarly impactful in that same game, looking more spry than he's been given the chance to after a few misfortunate years to start his NFL career. A little extra pass-rush juice could go a long way for a team begging for extra pressure on the line, and Ojabo sounds ready to meet the need.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!