Ravens Interview Former Commanders Play-Caller

The Baltimore Ravens have officially cracked open the coaching carousel after parting ways with Jim Harbaugh on Jan. 6, ending an 18-season run that finished short of the playoffs. Now, Baltimore is casting a wide net, offense, defense, and everything in between. However, one name is starting to separate from the pack.

Kliff Kingsbury is quickly gaining traction as a legitimate frontrunner.

The former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator is part of a loaded interview slate that includes Kliff Kubiak (Seahawks OC), Davis Webb (Broncos QB coach), Robert Saleh (49ers DC), Vance Joseph (Broncos DC), Brian Flores (Vikings DC), and Matt Nagy (Chiefs OC). It’s a mix of play-callers, culture builders and schematic lifers.

Baltimore also isn’t closing the door on more splashy names. Recently fired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to get a look, while former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year, remains an intriguing dark-horse option.

All of this comes with a little smoke behind the scenes. League chatter suggests Harbaugh’s relationship with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson may have cooled at some point during the season, adding fuel to a coaching change that already felt inevitable.

One way or another, the Ravens are clearly looking for a coach who can win the locker room, unlock Lamar, and keep Baltimore firmly in Super Bowl contention.

Baltimore Ravens Eye Reset Without Blowing Up the Locker Room

Kliff Kingsbury is officially next up in the Baltimore Ravens' head-coaching sweepstakes.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kingsbury is set to interview with Baltimore today. Buzz around the Ravens’ interest picked up shortly after John Harbaugh was shown the door last week, and Baltimore won’t be alone. Tennessee Titans are also expected to kick the tires on the former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator.

Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing this morning for the Ravens head coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2026

Kingsbury and Washington split last week after a two-year run calling plays. Before that, he spent the 2023 season at USC and served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019–22. His NFL résumé reads 28-37-1, with one playoff appearance and a quick exit, while his college stint at Texas Tech produced a 35-40 record over six seasons.

Still, the fit makes sense. Mike Garafolo has noted that Baltimore is prioritizing a head coach, and offensive brain who can maximize Lamar Jackson. That puts Kingsbury squarely in the mix, given his work with Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels.

From Kingsbury’s side, Baltimore checks a lot of boxes. He’d stay in the DMV, inherit a locker room built to win now, and get his hands on a true franchise QB. If the Ravens are looking to modernize the offense without blowing things up, this might be a pairing worth watching.

