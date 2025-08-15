Former UDFA Catching Ravens' Attention
The Baltimore Ravens have historically been among the NFL's best at uncovering and developing undrafted free agent talent. They appear to have found another gem in second-year offensive lineman Corey Bullock, a local product who went undrafted out of the University of Maryland. He spent his entire rookie season on the team's practice squad after just missing the cut for the final 53-man roster.
Last year, the Accokeek, Maryland native performed at a high level in training camp and exhibition action, earning an overall grade of 83.5 from Pro Football Focus, which was the highest mark among all first-year offensive linemen in the league during preseason.
Bullock hasn't just picked up where he left off last August. He has made tremendous strides in his development and is now primed to make the team this time around as a versatile interior option who primarily serves as the backup center. The former college tackle got the starting nod at center in the Ravens' preseason opener, and when two-time Pro Bowl starter Tyler Linderbaum got a veteran rest day earlier this week, Bullock was the first man up to run with the first team offense, according to reports from practice.
"I would say [Corey Bullock has made a] dramatic improvement [and] just works so hard all the time," head coach John Harbaugh said Sunday. "It's showing up in how he's playing. He's playing both center and guard positions and has just done well. I see him blocking people. That's usually a pretty good [sign]. I don't know. Isn't that what linemen do? They block. So, he's making a lot of blocks."
Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the preseason, Bullock was impressive in both his run and pass blocking with the way he assisted his guards with double teams, climbed to the second level to seal off linebackers to spring running backs for bigger gains, handled his solo assignments and anchored in pass protection.
"He's done a great job," offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Tuesday. "I'll really go back to last year [because] when a player makes the practice squad, you try to elaborate to them [that] this is a one-year opportunity, maybe more, but you're here to help us [in] practice, but [also] to develop. Don't take it as just, 'Hey, I go out there and read a card, and I show up at the building.' He didn't do that. He worked every day and got better every day. [Offensive line] coach [George] Warhop has done a great job with him. He's a very conscientious young man, and he's playing a really high level right now. I'm excited for him and for us."
Last year, 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Samac won the backup center job but was inactive for every game. Bullock has clearly overtaken him as the frontrunner to secure that role this year, as well as fellow second-year pro and former undrafted free agent Darrian Dalcourt, who competed for the spot as a rookie.
The Ravens have found numerous unheralded gems over the franchise's 30-year history who didn't hear their names called during their respective draft years but still went on to not only have an impact on the team but make a name for themselves in the league. One recent example with a similar career arc to Bullock is former utility lineman Patrick Mekari, who was also a former college tackle who went undrafted in 2019 and found a role for himself early on as the backup center. He went on to establish himself as one of the most versatile linemen in the league, having started regular-season games at all five positions before inking a notable contract in free agency this offseason to play guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With two of their projected starting interior offensive linemen set to play out the final year of their rookie contracts in Linderbaum and right guard Daniel Faalele. While earning a primary depth role is potentially in Bullock's immediate future, an even more significant role could be in store for him if he stays the course and continues his upward trajectory.
"I'm super stoked for Corey," Linderbaum said in a recent appearance on 'The Lounge' podcast. "I think he's put himself in a great position. He plays the game the right way, he plays the game how you want an o-lineman to play, physical, tough and he's a smart guy too. If anything happens (to me), I'm totally comfortable with him going in at that position and playing at a high level. He's a guy that just continues to work and continues to get better. I'm excited for what's upcoming for Corey."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!