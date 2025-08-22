Ravens' Lamar Jackson Laughs at Adam Schefter's Injury Report
Just a few hours after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh put the minds of fans and fantasy owners alike at ease with a positive update on his franchise quarterback's injury status following his absence from Thursday's practice, they were put on edge once again.
This time around, it was ESPN insider Adam Schefter who insinuated that two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson's foot injury scare was more serious than the Ravens were leading on when Harbaugh told reporters that he was "fine" and that his prayers for his health were answered.
“It sounds like it was a little bit scarier than the Ravens let on because they did take X-rays," Schefter said during an appearance in NFL Live. "They did say there were no signs of any broken bones or any issues, and John Harbaugh admitted that his prayers were answered. So if it was anything that was nothing, he wouldn’t have to pray that Lamar Jackson’s X-rays would turn out the way they did. He didn't practice today, second-straight day."
It didn't take long for wind of this reached Jackson, who responded to the report in the comment section of a video on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram account with a laughing emoji, refuting the notion that his injury scare was more serious than the team made it seem.
Jackson left Wednesday's practice early with athletic trainers after one of his feet got stepped and Harbaugh shared that x-rays revealed there was no damage to the four-time Pro Bowl signal caller's foot.
"I'm sure it's a little sore today, so we just kept him inside, but he's fine. He's going to be good," Harbaugh said. "It was a big relief. I told the guys, I said, 'Prayers do get answered, because I was praying.' I was praying, and God came through. But yes, [Jackson is] good."
It wasn't surprising in the slightest to see the Ravens hold Jackson out of practice the day after suffering a minor injury scare because it follows a pattern of behavior they've shown throughout training camp and dating back to the offseason. They've been overly precautious with all of their players, but especially the most prominent, who are slated to play significant roles this season, and no one is more vital to their success and championship aspirations as Jackson.
Earlier in the week, Harbaugh was asked about the injury status of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn't practiced in the past two weeks and has already had his knee drained once since training camp got underway. He downplayed it as precautionary measures the team is taking to ensure that the veteran defender will be ready to go once the regular season rolls around and his services will be needed for the games that matter.
During his Thursday media availability, Harbaugh also shared that they are holding five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard out of practice this week to give him some time to recover from a 'soft tissue' injury he's dealing with. They've occasionally held three-time First Team All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins out of practice for maintenance reasons as well.
The Ravens have built a Super Bowl-caliber roster and are fiercely determined to make sure it stays intact through August so that they are as healthy as possible from September to, hopefully, February.
Thursday's practice was also the team's last before Saturday's preseason finale when they travel down I-95 to take on the Washington Commanders in the Battle of the Beltway, so it was more important for backup signal callers Cooper Rush and Devin Leary to get more reps with the players they'll be throwing to in that game.
