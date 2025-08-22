Ravens Coach Compares Long Snapper to Lamar Jackson
When it comes to receiving adulation and notoriety for their play on the field, long snappers are typically near the bottom of the totem pole and receive the least amount of recognition. They certainly aren't regularly mentioned in the same breath as franchise quarterbacks, especially those who are perennial MVP candidates and are already multi-time recipients of the award.
Yet, that is exactly what happened on Monday after the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their first practice of the week when senior special teams coach Randy Brown was addressing members of the media and started gushing about veteran long snapper Nick Moore.
"Nick Moore is the Lamar Jackson of long snappers in the NFL, because he does everything right. Just go back and watch the game this week. He had eight '12 o'clock snaps,' and '12 o'clock snaps' are when the laces are facing towards the uprights. 'Six o'clock' [snaps] are when the laces are facing the kicker. You see where he was on point on the snaps to Jordan [Stout] on punts. He blocks. He's got to block defensive tackle, sometimes defensive ends. We ask him to block differently than any other of the 32 teams in the NFL, and he covers. He covers as well as anybody, and he's 260 pounds. [He] doesn't get enough credit. "
Moore has been the Ravens' starting long snapper in three of the last four years since taking over for franchise legend, five-time Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro selection, Morgan Cox. He missed the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered just before training camp, but bounced back and appeared in every game last year.
Brown was also effusive in his praise of starting punter Jordan Stout, highlighting an underrated aspect of his game that directly impacts the performance of rookie kicker Tyler Loop.
"I've said year after year that Jordan is one of the top five holders in the NFL," Brown said. "When you've got to put a ball on pretty much a dime – you've got to put it on a dime – and then you've got to put it on a dime, and then you've got to get the lean ... And right now, we're working on where [Tyler Loop's] lean is, so there's a movement or two involved, and we've got to do all that in 1.33 seconds."
As far as where Stout ranks amongst the other players at his position in the league when it comes to the craft and nuances of punting, Brown believes he is among the best in those areas as well. He cited the Ravens' Week 2 preseason game, where both of his attempts were downed inside the Dallas Cowboys' 20-yard line, as recent examples of his improvement and excellence.
"Jordan is [performing] at an elite level, but what I was really happy about was the way Jordan punted in the game," Brown said. "When you look at his three directional punts – we went left on the three directional punts – he put every ball outside the numbers, and I'm really proud of him and where his growth is, too."
Brown worked with arguably the greatest specialist trio to ever grace the gridiron at the NFL or any level of the game for nearly a decade. Famously known as 'The Wolfpack', the specialist combination of Cox, retired Pro Bowl punter Sam Koch and future Hall of Famer kicker Justin Tucker was the gold standard of the 2010s. They were tenacious in their pursuit of perfection, and Brown sees a similar relentless work ethic with the new trio now that Loop has officially been named Tucker's successor.
"That's the one thing about Nick and Jordan and Tyler: it doesn't matter," Brown said. "They come every day with a new idea of, 'Hey, maybe I can just do this a little better.' But, I'm so happy with where we are with these three guys. It's so fun to come to work every day, because all they want to do is improve. They really do."
