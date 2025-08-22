Ravens DC Believes UDFA Should've Been Drafted
The Baltimore Ravens have had several undrafted rookies impress this offseason, but defensive coordinator Zach Orr believes one has stood out from the rest.
In fact, Orr thinks rookie linebacker Jay Higgins has played so well that he is surprised that he wasn't selected at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"He's a real instinctive player, man. High football IQ," Orr said. "He's been a linebacker basically his whole life, so he understands how to read linemen, read pulls, understands zone drops, man drops, spacing in coverage. That's underrated for the linebacker position. He was a great player in college. I mean, his resume speaks for itself. He should've been drafted, but measurables probably knocked him down."
Higgins was highly-touted coming out of Iowa, especially after racking up 295 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, eight passes defensed and five interceptions over the past two years.
However, his pre-draft process likely knocked him down draft boards. He recorded a 4.82-second 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine, earning an athleticism score of 55, which ranked 27th among all linebackers.
The Ravens knew Higgins could be special at the next level, though, and quickly snatched him up after the draft. Since then, he has made them look very smart for doing so.
Through Baltimore's first two preseason games, Higgins has seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two passes defensed and an interception.
Higgins still has an uphill battle to make the Ravens' 53-man roster as part of a loaded inside linebacker room that also includes Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, William Kwenkeu, Jake Hummel and fourth-round rookie Teddye Buchanan.
However, if he continues to impress in Baltimore's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, the team will have to consider carrying five inside linebackers, which is something it did down the stretch last year.
"He's definitely athletic enough, fast enough to play at this level, and you combine that with his IQ and playmaking ability," Orr added. "If he keeps it going, there's no reason why he shouldn't play a long time in this league."
