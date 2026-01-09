Ravens' Tee Martin Lands Two OC Job Interviews

The chaos caused by the Baltimore Ravens' firing of head coach John Harbaugh has now opened the door for the team's assistants to seek other jobs.

One assistant they would like to keep is quarterback coach Tee Martin, who, all of a sudden, is getting a lot of attention from NFL teams. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Martin will be interviewing with the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions for their open offensive coordinator roles.

Sources: The #Lions and #Commanders will interview Tee Martin for their open OC positions next week.



Martin has been the #Ravens QBs coach the past three seasons - helping propel Lamar Jackson to the 2023 NFL MVP. A well-respected offensive mind, he has done extensive work for… pic.twitter.com/xb95OnMLlQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 9, 2026

Martin joined the Ravens' organization in 2021, starting as a wide receiver coach for the first two years before working with the quarterbacks since the 2023 season. He just completed his fifth season with the franchise.

What Tee Martin brings to the table and should the Ravens let him walk?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Martin has had a ton of success over the last two years since working with quarterback Lamar Jackson. When offensive coordinator Todd Monken moved Martin from wide receivers to quarterbacks, the task was to make Jackson a more prolific passer from the pocket.

That goal was accomplished as Jackson won the MVP in 2023 and was second in the MVP voting in 2004. Jackson saw his completion percentage at 67% and 66% over that two-year span.

Last year can't be judged too harshly, as Jackson dealt with multiple injuries, including a hamstring injury, illness, and back injuries throughout the season. His numbers dropped, but the last two games of the season saw Jackson return to his accurate ways with his passes, despite both games against the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers being losses.

One thing the Ravens are looking for with their new head coach is someone who is going to have a strong relationship with Jackson. The new head coach who comes in might want to consider Martin as an option for a quarterback coach or even move him up to offensive coordinator.

It is well known that Martin and Jackson have a great relationship after working closely together over the last three years as coach-to-player, and for five years if the wide receiver phase of Martin's career is included. That kind of familiarity would be a massive advantage for any new coach, as they can use Martin's knowledge of how to get the most out of Jackson and improve upon it.

Because of the work Martin has done with Jackson, a lot more NFL teams are going to be calling Martin about their offensive coordinator openings, so the Ravens might be smart in making sure they can keep him from leaving.

