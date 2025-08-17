Winners and Losers From Ravens Win Over Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens picked up their second win of the 2025 preseason in an even more dominant fashion than their first, with a 31-13 win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. They were fueled to victory thanks in large part to strong performances by several of their rookies, along with some other young first-contract players who got some extended playing time. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the team's second taste of exhibition action.
Winners
DB Reuben Lowery: Ever since arriving in Baltimore for rookie minicamp, the undrafted first-year pro has displayed a knack for not only being around the ball but being able to consistently take it away. Against the Cowboys, he showcased his ability to be a ball-hawk at safety by recording an interception on a great play deep down the field in addition to making a pass breakup and logging four total tackles between defense and special teams.
RB Rasheen Ali: With all three of the Ravens' top running backs either not dressed or sitting out with injury, the second-year pro once again showed why he's too good to risk exposing to waivers by leading the team with 62 rushing yards on 19 carries and picking up 10 yards on his lone reception. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the team intends to carry a fourth player at the position this year and that Ali has pretty much locked up the spot.
CB Keyon Martin: The undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette set the tone for what would end up being a dominant day for the defense by making back-to-back plays behind the line of scrimmage on the Cowboys' first drive of the game. He knifed into the backfield for a tackle for loss of five yards, then followed it up by sacking quarterback Joe Milton in the end zone for a safety and the first points of the game. He finished with three solo tackles, including two for a loss and a quarterback hit.
QB Cooper Rush: After not getting much action in his Ravens debut in last week's opener, the veteran signal caller got to play the entire first half against his former team and showed why he was worth the most significant investment his current team has made in him this offseason. He led four scoring drives and went 20-of-30 for 198 passing yards and one touchdown to two interceptions, one of which wasn't his fault at all, and the other arguably could've been called defensive pass interference.
ILB Teddye Buchanan: The fourth-round rookie went from starting at MIKE in the opener to WILL in this game and played much faster and freer, flying to the ball and making plays both in coverage and against the run. He was the first player into the backfield on Martin's tackle for loss, which caused the ball carrier to continue moving laterally instead of upfield. Buchanan had a nice pass breakup in coverage to force a third-and-long and finished with four total tackles, including a pair on special teams, where he'll be playing a lot this year.
K Tyler Loop: While this game was homecoming of sorts for Rush, it was an actual homecoming for the Ravens' rookie kicker. He put on a show for the roughly 30 family and friends who made the 46.5 trek from Lucas, Texas, to watch him play in person again. Loop accounted for more than half of the team's total points, making both of his extra-point attempts and going 5-of-6 on field goals, with his lone miss being from midfield. However, two of his best successful attempts came from 51 and 53 to end the night.
ILB Jay Higgins: Coming off a sensational debut last week, the undrafted rookie continued to be extremely active on defense and special teams and came up with another big play for a turnover. This time, he shot into the backfield on a blitz and strip-sacked Cowboys quarterback Will Grier. Higgins finished as the Ravens' leading tackler with six, including three solos, and also logged a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a pair of stops on special teams.
IOL Corey Bullock: The second-year pro continues to look like a lock to make the roster as he made his second straight start at center and received praise from Harbaugh, Rush and Ali postgame for his performance and development over the past year.
OLB Malik Hamm: Following back-to-back years of having his preseasons cut short by injury, the former undrafted free agent took advantage of the extra snaps following an injury to Adisa Isaac and made the most of his opportunities by recording a pair of solo tackles including one for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hit.
WR Devontez Walker: The second-year pro wasn't able to carry his stellar practice performances over to live action in the opener because of poor pass protection and inconsistent quarterback play. With improved levels of both, he shone bright in the first half and particularly in the opening quarter, where he recorded the majority of his team-leading six receptions for 61 receiving yards on eight targets.
DB Malaki Starks: The Ravens' first-round rookie started the game and was only on the field for the Cowboys' first two possessions, but still managed to make his presence felt. He secured the defense's first three-and-out by making a big hit on a wide receiver to prevent a deep completion and then made an assisted tackle on special teams early in the second quarter on the Ravens' second kickoff of the game.
OLB Mike Green: Although the second-round rookie has yet to record his first sack, he continued to flash brilliantly as a pass rusher with the way he was beating and getting under the Cowboys' offensive tackles. He was also extremely stout setting the edge in the run game, with his best play leading to a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-1 play, where he made the initial stop, which allowed Buchanan to rally to prevent a drive-extending conversion.
Losers
CB T.J. Tampa: The second-year pro didn't play every single defensive snap like he did in the opener, but he still managed to surrender more yards in coverage as he allowed a pair of 20-plus yard completions, including the longest of the game by either team with a 49-yarder to Johnathan Mingo.
OT Carson Vinson: The fifth-round rookie had a much better second half than he did in the first, when he had some brutal losses in pass protection, including one rep where he got thrown to the ground like a ragdoll. After being pulled aside for some words of encouragement by Harbaugh, he rebounded well.
OLB Adisa Isaac: The second-year player only got to play three snaps on defense and five on special teams before suffering his injury early in the second quarter while covering a kickoff. Harbaugh shared that he will be out a few weeks, which means he'll definitely miss the preseason finale next week and could potentially start the regular season on injured reserve.
ILB Trenton Simpson: While the third-year pro didn't have a bad outing by any means, starting the game and made two assisted tackles. However, both Buchanan and Higgins had more notable performances and continue to potentially threaten his job security as the odds-on favorite to open the season as the starter next to three-time All Pro Roquan Smith for the second year in a row.
