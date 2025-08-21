Ravens Preseason Rookie Watch: Tyler Loop Makes Most of Homecoming
The majority of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class got their first taste of live NFL action on the road in the second week of the preseason and played key roles in the team's dominating 31-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys, making notable contributions on both offense and defense. Here is how both the drafted and undrafted first-year players on the team performed in their second professional appearance.
DB Malaki Starks
Despite playing just six defensive snaps, half as many as he saw in the opener, the first-round safety was very impressive in his limited action. He ended the Cowboys' second drive of the game on a play where he showed great instincts, range and physicality.
Starks was the single-high free safety on a third-and-long and flew over the right side of the field and delivered a big hit on a wide receiver as the ball arrived to prevent a completion, forcing a three-and-out instead of allowing a drive-extending conversion.
OLB Mike Green
After being dubbed as mostly a finesse rusher during the pre-draft process, the second-round edge defender continued to show just how complete a player he is and the power he possesses at the point of attack when playing the run.
His biggest play of the night came on a fourth-and-one where he stymied the tight end and held the line of scrimmage before leading the rally to force a turnover on downs. He also consistently flashed his explosive get-off and awe-inspiring bend around the edge as a pass rusher and now has five pressures, a pressure rate of 16.7%, a pass-rush win rate of 30% and an 86.4 pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus on 30 pass rush snaps through two preseason games.
LB Teddye Buchanan
Following a relatively quiet yet solid debut in the opener, the fourth-round linebacker got the starting nod once again, except this time it was at the WILL spot and not the MIKE. Without having to worry about communicating the defensive play calls as much, he was free to play fast and free, which he did.
Buchanan shot into the backfield on the Cowboys' second play from scrimmage and forced the running back to widen out and end up getting tackled by one of his teammates and finished with four total tackles including a solo, a quarterback hit and forced a third and long that Starks made his best play on by breaking up a pass in man coverage.
OT Carson Vinson
The fifth-round offensive tackle continued to look like the developmental prospect he was billed as coming out of the HBCU ranks, with mixed results. He checked into the game even earlier than he did in the opener and played 14 more snaps overall with 64. As the game went on, Vinson bounced back well from his welcome to the NFL moment, where he got put on his butt after getting beaten with a bull rush. Thankfully, his individual loss had no bearing on the play as quarterback Cooper Rush was able to get the ball out quickly, but the rookie did receive what looked like some encouraging words from head coach John Harbaugh on the sideline after the rough play, and it seemed to settle him down.
K Tyler Loop
For the second week in a row, the sixth-round rookie showed off his strong leg and resiliency to bounce back from adversity and was officially named the successor to future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker as a result. In his return to his home state of Texas, Loop stayed perfect on his extra point attempts this preseason by making both in this game and went 5-of-6 on field goal attempts, making his first four before missing his fifth from 50 yards out, but bounced back by drilling a 53-yarder on his sixth with plenty of room to spare.
WR LaJohntay Wester
Coming off an explosive debut where he showed the league how dangerous a punt returner he can be, Cowboys punter Bryan Anger didn't give the sixth-round rookie a chance to do it again on any of his three boots. Wester flashed enticing all-purpose potential in the opener by making plays as a pass catcher as well, but failed to do so in this game despite getting targeted four times, including letting the first bounce off his hands as he started looking upfield before securing the catch.
DT Aeneas Peebles
After leading all Ravens interior defensive linemen in defensive snaps in the opener with 42, the sixth-rounder rookie only saw the field 18 snaps, yet was far more impressive and impactful. Peebles showed off his explosive burst of the line, some nice pass rush moves and a relentless motor as generated pressures and a quarterback hit.
IOL Garrett Dellinger
The seventh-round pick tied Vinson for the most offensive snaps among all Ravens players, accounting for 77% of the team's total. He also checked into the game earlier than he did in the opener and had some nice run-blocking reps as he emerges as a candidate for one of the final depth spots on the 53-man roster.
ILB Jay Higgins
Once again, the former All American out of Iowa was one of the brightest standouts for the Ravens as he continues to look like one of the biggest steals of undrafted free agency. He finished as their second-highest graded defender with an overall grade of 83.1 by leading the team with six total tackles, including three solos and one for a loss, a quarterback hit and a strip sack.
DB Reuben Lowery
The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Chattanooga displayed the ball-hawking traits that have made him one of the stars of Ravens practices since he arrived for rookie minicamp. He made a great play as the single-high safety, where he intercepted a long bomb from Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton in the end zone for a touchback and was active on special teams, finishing with four total tackles, including a pair of solos and a pass breakup.
ILB Chandler Martin
The undrafted free agent out of Memphis was another off-ball linebacker who also followed up a strong debut with another standout performance. Like Higgins, his best play occurred behind the line of scrimmage when he ended the game on a joint-sack off a blitz and finished with three total tackles, including a solo and a quarterback hit.
DT Jayson Jones
Even though he played just over half as many defensive snaps as he did in the opener, the undrafted free agent out of Auburn quietly had an impressive outing. Jones finished as the Ravens' highest-graded defender with an overall of 86.8 for how stout he was against the run from his nose tackle position.
CB Keyon Martin
Perhaps no player on either side of the ball boosted their stock more than the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He absolutely balled out from his nickel corner spot, starting by forcing back-to-back negative plays on the Cowboys' first possession of the game that included a five-yard loss and sack for a safety. He was on the field for 27 total defensive snaps and finished with three solo tackles, including two for a loss and a quarterback hit.
OLB Kaimon Rucker
The undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill once again made his presence felt in the second half by generating pressure off the edge and being in the right place at the right time. in the second half. He split the game-ending sack with Martin, recovered the fumble forced by Higgins and recorded an assisted tackle and a quarterback hit.
