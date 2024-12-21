How NFL Analysts Are Picking Ravens vs. Steelers
Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, their storied rivalry against the Pittsburgh Steelers hasn't been much of a rivalry as of late.
This fact has been repeated ad nauseum at this point, but the Ravens have lost eight of their past nine games against the Steelers, and all by one score at that. Most recently, Pittsburgh won 18-16 at home back in Week 11, despite not scoring a single touchdown. If anything, it goes to show how much the Ravens have beaten themselves in this series.
Saturday provides a chance to change that narrative, though, as the Ravens host the Steelers and look to deny them of an AFC North championship. Despite their recent performance in the rivalry, it seems like the Ravens are indeed the favorites heading into this game, with 52 of the 59 analyst the team's website sampled picking them.
The Ravens seem to be the healthier and more rested team heading into this game, and with the Steelers dealing with some key injuries, it's a clear advantage for the team wearing purple.
“Pittsburgh is coming off a short week after getting beat up by the Philadelphia Eagles, while Baltimore had essentially what amounted to a 7-on-7 scrimmage against a borderline NFL-level team in the New York Giants," wrote Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun, who predicted a 20-17 Ravens victory. "Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is also banged up and wide receiver George Pickens is out, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense are refreshed.
"After not scoring 20 points in each of their past eight against Pittsburgh, Baltimore will get there this time — and that will be enough.”
It still feels quite bold to pick the Ravens given their recent struggles against the Steelers, particularly on offense. However, they absolutely have the ability to overcome this obstacle, it's just a matter of putting it all together.
“[Lamar] Jackson's 66.2 passer rating against Pittsburgh is his worst against any opponent -- and nearly 38 points lower than his average against all other teams (104.1), per NFL Research," wrote NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri, who predicted a 23-18 Ravens victory. "Related: Jackson is an ugly 1-4 versus the Steelers and 66-20 against all other teams. John Harbaugh and the Ravens know what's at stake on Saturday, and they know they've been on the wrong end of this rivalry for too long now.
"I expect this game to be close throughout (28 of 36 Mike Tomlin-Harbaugh meetings have been decided by one score), but this time, the Ravens protect their house (and their division crown), assuring that the AFC North title won't be decided until Week 18."
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, continuing a great day of football at the professional and collegiate levels.
