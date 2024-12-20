Former Player Reveals Massive Ravens' Prediction Against Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon in a massive AFC North rivalry matchup. Both teams appear to be headed to the playoffs and should put on a show for the fans.
For Lamar Jackson and company, this is a huge opportunity to make the division race interesting. A loss to the Steelers would make things very difficult for the Ravens to come back and win the AFC North.
Both of these teams are fairly evenly matched on paper. However, there are many who think that Baltimore is the superior team.
One of those people is former NFL lineman A.Q. Shipley. He has revealed a massive prediction for the Ravens in their matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
"The Ravens are gonna beat the s*** out of the Pittsburgh Steelers in this game. I have not been a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense all year. That same offense showed up again last week," Shipley said.
"I just don't think they're very good. I think their offensive line is average at best. I think Russell [Wilson] is average at best. Can he make some plays? Sure. Can he throw a moon ball up and someone makes a play for him? Sure. Do I think it's gonna happen this weekend? Absolutely not."
Now that is a strong take. Baltimore fans will love it, but it's going to fire up the Steelers' fan base.
Hopefully, Shipley ends up being right. There would be nothing sweeter than seeing the Ravens head out and dominate Pittsburgh from start to finish in Saturday's game.
As always, there will be a lot of tension between these two teams. They absolutely hate each other and it's a big game with playoff implications on the line.
Baltimore needs to come out strong on both sides of the football. They need to establish the ground game offensive and get after the quarterback defensively.
If they can find success in those two areas, they will have a good chance to pick up a win.
All of that being said, make sure to tune in at 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX to see if the Ravens can pull off the big-time win over the Steelers.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!