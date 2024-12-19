Ravens' Zach Orr Confident in Shifting Defensive Roles
In football, shadowing typically refers to defense having its top cornerback follow the opposing offense's best wide receiver. Some teams have their corners shadow receivers regularly, others, such as the Baltimore Ravens, forgo the practice almost entirely.
Throughout Zach Orr's first season as the Ravens' defensive coordinator, he hasn't really sent any of his corners to follow opposing receivers. That has led to some problems, particularly with Brandon Stephens struggling in coverage, but at this point, it seems like Orr is committed to this approach.
On Wednesday, the young coordinator explained his philosophy when it comes to shadowing, or his lack thereof, to be more precise.
"I think there are times when you can travel a guy, match a guy, but [there's an] average of – what – 60-something plays, and there's a lot that goes into it," Orr told reporters. "Everybody has to learn safety, nickel [and] corner in all the different coverages [and] all the different checks, so there's a lot more that goes into it. But there is definitely a time when you can definitely travel and put a guy on a specific guy and help guys out.
"But like I said, we've got confidence in our guys. We feel like, when it's critical situations, and we need to take a guy away, we have enough in our repertoire to take guys away and make sure that they don't wreck the game."
On Saturday, Orr could have the perfect chance to put his philosophy to the test. The Ravens host the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially face top wide receiver George Pickens, who has 850 receiving yards this season while the next-closest wideout, Calvin Austin III, has just 452. Assuming Pickens does play, as he's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and has not yet practiced this week, it could make sense to have Marlon Humphrey or even Nate Wiggins follow him around.
With Orr's commitment to his philosophy, though, it's plausible that the Ravens use the same approach as they have most of the season, for better or worse.
