Ravens' John Harbaugh Helps Rookie Score First NFL Touchdown
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker was a very happy camper during Sunday's win over the New York Giants.
Walker, a fourth-round pick from North Carolina, hasn't played much throughout his rookie season, but saw a season-high 11 offensive snaps against New York and took advantage of the opportunity. Late in the third quarter, Walker found himself open in the back of the end zone and hauled in a perfect pass from Lamar Jackson for a 21-yard touchdown, the first catch of his NFL career.
No one was happier about Walker's first touchdown than him, but head coach John Harbaugh might've come close.
On the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," which follows the entire AFC North for this year's in-season edition, viewers could see Harbaugh celebrating "his play." Furthermore, he excitedly said the play was called "Harbs," obviously in reference to his own last name.
When asked about his reaction, Harbaugh clarified that the play wasn't actually named after him, but it was indeed his design.
"It wasn't named after me to be clear," Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "My point in that thing was it should have been named after me."
"It was my idea – being clear. We all contribute. There's a lot of contributions to the gameplan, and I don't have many on the offensive side, but that was one of them, and to see it get in the gameplan first of all, was a huge victory. I was pretty satisfied with that, and then it got called, and then it scored. That was a big moment – a big moment in my career."
Harbaugh's background is in defense and special teams, so it's somewhat surprising to hear he designed an offensive play. It clearly worked, though, as Jackson's briefly rolling out and baiting a pitch to Derrick Henry fooled the defense just far enough for Walker to break free.
The Ravens might be thin at wide receiver this week, as Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are both questionable to play Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If one or both of them miss the game, then Walker, who received a big confidence boost after his first touchdown, could see even more playing time.
"It says a lot. I tell myself that I belong here – which I already knew," Walker said after the game. "It tells the guys that I can be a trusted piece and an extra asset for Lamar out there."
