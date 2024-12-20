Ravens End Disastrous Diontae Johnson Saga
The Baltimore Ravens have waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson, ending his disastrous tenure with the team that lasted less than two months.
The Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, one week before the trade deadline. Considering they only moved down a few spots in the NFL Draft to acquire him, many believed the trade to be a steal when it happened.
Oh how wrong that assumption was. Johnson appeared on just 39 offensive snaps for Baltimore, registering one reception for six yards on five targets. It seemed like he was more of an insurance policy than anything, but even when other wide receivers were battling injuries, he still wasn't seeing playing time.
The breaking point came in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1, where Johnson refused to play after Rashod Bateman left the game with an injury. For his actions, Johnson received a one-game suspension that kept him out of Sunday's win over the New York Giants. Then this week, he and the Ravens mutually agreed to excuse him from team activities, ultimately leading to Friday's release.
Johnson will be on waivers until Monday, and if no team claims him by then, then he'll be free to sign wherever he wants. The sixth-year wideout has 422 yards for 4,726 yards and 28 touchdowns in 88 games, and earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.
In other news, the Ravens elevated defensive back Desmond King and wide receiver Anthony Miller for Saturday's game against the Steelers. King served as the team's primary punt returner last week, and had a solid 22-yard return to set Baltimore up in New York territory. Miller, meanwhile, adds a boost to a banged-up receiver room that's already down Nelson Agholor and could be without Rashod Bateman as well.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!