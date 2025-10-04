Report: Dolphins Expected to Cut Tyreek Hill Ahead of 2026 Season After Knee Injury
Just two years after one of the all-time great seasons by a wide receiver, Tyreek Hill may be on his way out with the Dolphins.
Miami is expected to release Hill upon the conclusion of the 2025 season, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jonathan Jones of CBS. Hill, 31, dislocated his left knee and torn his left ACL—among other ligaments—during the Dolphins' 27–21 win over the Jets Monday.
The injury will end Hill's season, which began with the eight-time Pro Bowler catching 21 passes for 265 yards in four games.
"The five-time first-team All Pro was in the second year of a three-year contract extension with Miami, and league sources expect the Dolphins to release Hill before the start of the next league year in March 2026," Jones wrote.
In 2023—Hill's second season with Miami after a March 2022 trade—the Douglas, Ga., native caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns; the last two figures led the league, and his yardage total was the seventh highest in history.