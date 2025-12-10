Report: Giants Fired DL Coach Over Reaction to Seating Arrangement Change on Flight
The Giants fired assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox during the team's bye week following the 33-15 loss to the Patriots on Dec. 1.
Interim head coach Mike Kafka was asked about the decision to fire Cox during media availability on Wednesday, and declined comment.
However, according to a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the "final straw" had to do with the team's seating arrangement being changed on the flight home from the loss to New England. The assistant coaches were moved to the back of the flight, which was different from their usual arrangement at the front of the plane.
Duggan added that it is unclear what that was a big deal and what transpired following the flight that led to the dismissal, but Kafka and Cox were not seeing eye-to-eye. Cox was very close with fired head coach Brian Daboll, so team sources were not surprised that things ended poorly between Kafka and Cox.
The Giants are 2-11 on the season, and host the Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.