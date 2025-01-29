Revealing the NFL’s 50 Most Memorable Games: Nos. 25–1
In January 1967, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum held an event many Americans were unaware of in the moment.
The AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Later known as Super Bowl I.
That afternoon, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10 in a game remembered as monumental despite being seen by most as a postseason footnote at the time.
Looking back, the season culminating in Super Bowl I is seen as a line of demarcation. The Super Bowl era.
Here at Sports Illustrated, our 37-member Blue Ribbon panel decided to embark on a challenge. Of the thousands of games played since the beginning of the 1966 season, which 50 are the most memorable?
For us, the decision was based on a series of questions and answers. Which games stick in the consciousness of the country? Which had unforgettable endings and high drama? Which were the best played and the most important? The factors abound.
Ultimately, each panelist voted for their 50 games, and then a cumulative score was reached to determine the order. What follows is our best shot at ranking the 50 most memorable games of the Super Bowl era.
25. New York Jets at Oakland Raiders
Date: Nov. 17, 1968 | Week 11
Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Why it was memorable:
It’s the best game nobody saw the ending of. With the Jets in the midst of making an eventual Super Bowl run, they traveled to Oakland for a key AFL game against the Raiders, a team looking to defend its league title.
With the Jets leading 32–29 and under two minutes remaining, 7 p.m. struck—at least on the East Coast. NBC made the decision to switch out of the game, going to its regularly-scheduled programming of Heidi, a made-for-TV adaptation about an orphan living with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps.
Oakland then won 43–32 on two late touchdowns, and fans across the nation blew up the NBC switchboard with angry calls.
Panel quote:
“The entire East Coast missed one of the most exciting finishes of all time. First, Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica connected with halfback Charlie Smith for a 43-yard touchdown. Then, Raiders special teamer Preston Ridlehuber picked up a Jets fumble on the ensuing kickoff for a two-yard score. Two touchdowns in nine seconds and a 43–32 Raiders win.” —Joe Horrigan
Legend quote:
“When we found out what was going on, we found out the switchboard at NBC. There were so many calls going in there that the switchboard blew out. So many fans were irate that little Heidi came on.” —Joe Namath, former Jets quarterback
24. San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Feb. 11, 2024 | Super Bowl LVIII
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Why it was memorable:
For only the second time in NFL history, the Super Bowl needed more than 60 minutes to be decided. Last February, the Chiefs and 49ers battled in Las Vegas, with the score tied 19–19 after regulation, the fourth quarter ending on a game-tying Harrison Butker field goal.
In overtime, San Francisco took the lead before watching Patrick Mahomes march Kansas City 75 yards to a game-winning touchdown. By winning, the Chiefs earned their third title in five years and became the first team to win consecutive championships since the 2003–04 New England Patriots.
For Kansas City, it meant solidifying a dynasty in the most thrilling possible way.
Panel quote:
“These Chiefs weren’t perfect. They had an eight-game stretch where they were 3–5. They had to hit the road after the wild-card round, as a result. Travis Kelce seemed to be battling father time all year. The receiver group was patched together. In that way, the Super Bowl became symbolic of the team—in the end they could lean on Patrick Mahomes, a feisty young defense, Andy Reid’s coaching staff and grit their way through things. The Niners dominated the first 25 minutes of action, but the Chiefs made big plays on defense, hung in there and took off in the second half, with the overtime win capped by an adaptation of the “Corn Dog” call that generated the winning points in Super Bowl LVII.” —Albert Breer
Legend quote:
“What’s most memorable? The last play of the game. Seeing the confetti fall on the field, everybody running around. The excitement. It was an up and down game. We had to fight for it.” —Chamarri Conner, current Chiefs defensive back
23. Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Dec. 25, 1971 | AFC divisional
Venue: Kansas City Municipal Stadium
Why it was memorable:
The longest game in NFL history came on Christmas Day 1971 between the Dolphins and Chiefs, the last NFL contest ever held at Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium.
Kansas City entered as a favorite over Miami, but couldn’t hold a late 24–17 lead with under two minutes remaining in regulation. Still, the Chiefs had a chance to win at the gun with a chip shot, 31-yard field goal from future Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud, only to see him miss wide right.
Stenerud’s three misses on the evening overshadowed one of the greatest efforts in league annals, with Kansas City running back Ed Podolak accounting for 350 all-purpose yards.
In the second overtime, the Dolphins finally won, 27–24, with Garo Yepremian providing the winning points.
Panel quote:
“The Chiefs were the best team in the AFL, winning the most games [87] and most championships (three) plus a Super Bowl IV victory over the Vikings. The Chiefs believed their 1971 team was the best the franchise ever fielded. But that talented roster and home-field advantage could not save the Chiefs in the longest game ever played [82 minutes, 40 seconds]. The Chiefs retreated into the shadows, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the next 14 seasons, while the game became Miami’s springboard for three consecutive AFC championships, two Lombardi Trophies and a perfect season.” —Rick Gosselin
Legend quote:
“I was so tired after that game. I went into the shower with my uniform on. I was just wiped out. I talked to a lot of the Miami guys. In fact, I went down there for the 50th reunion for their undefeated season, and we talked about it. … It was one of the toughest games I ever played in.” —Bobby Bell, former Chiefs linebacker
22. Denver Broncos vs. Washington
Date: Jan. 31, 1988 | Super Bowl XXII
Venue: Jack Murphy Stadium
Why it was memorable:
Some games are memorable for what they meant, not how they were played.
Super Bowl XXII was a blowout by halftime with Washington leading 35–10, but the score takes a back seat to the history made, with Doug Williams being the first Black quarterback to start—and win—a Super Bowl.
Williams was brilliant, throwing for 340 yards along with four touchdowns, tossing them during a record-setting 35-point second quarter by the victors.
While Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson have since gone on to win championships as Black signal-callers, it was Williams who first blazed the trail on a cool 1988 winter evening in San Diego.
Panel quote:
“This was so much bigger than crowing another NFL champion. To Black Americans, Williams’s historical feat at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego compared to Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball and Joe Louis’s knockout of Max Schmeling. It was that critical of a boost to racial pride, so much so that decades later Williams frequently meets people who tell him exactly where they were when they watched the game-changing moment.” —Jarrett Bell
Legend quote:
“You’re talking about a game that was historical. Being the first Black quarterback to play in the Super Bowl. And as it all over with, being the first Black quarterback to win one and be named MVP. That in itself was memorable. But the game itself, the way it happened, the way it transpired. Being behind and being able to come back in the fashion that we won, that was big.” —Doug Williams, former Washington quarterback
21. Tennessee Titans vs. St. Louis Rams
Date: Jan, 30, 2000 | Super Bowl XXXIV
Venue: Georgia Dome
Why it was memorable:
Few teams have ever written a better script than the 1999 Rams.
After losing free-agent acquisition Trent Green in the preseason with a torn ACL, St. Louis turned to Kurt Warner. Warner won MVP honors and led the Rams to an NFC-best 13–3 record, ultimately meeting the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Tennessee fell behind 16–0 in the third quarter before rallying to tie. With 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, Warner launched a 73-yard scoring strike to Isaac Bruce, putting the Rams in front 23–16.
In the final moments, Tennessee quarterback Steve McNair drove the Titans to the 10-yard line with six seconds left. McNair then completed an in-breaking route to Kevin Dyson, who was tackled as time expired inches shy of the goal line by linebacker Mike Jones’s diving attempt.
Panel quote:
“The 1999 Rams give hope to every team that comes into a season with zero expectation of doing anything special, but their story wouldn’t have been as memorable if they lost the Super Bowl. The Titans and Steve McNair tried their best with a fantastic fourth quarter rally. But ultimately Kurt Warner hit Isaac Bruce for the eventual game-winning score and somehow that clutch play became overshadowed by Mike Jones’s dramatic tackle to keep Kevin Dyson one yard short of the end zone as time expired.” —Frank Schwab
Legend quote:
“First off, from where you are as a head coach, your hands are on your knees, leaning forward as far as you can without going onto the field. You can’t see a damn thing. You see the quarterback throw the ball and that’s all you see, because the ball was caught in the middle of the field, in front of all the offensive linemen. You couldn’t see through them to see what happened. I stepped out on the field and moved out, and looked for the line judges to see if they were crossing their hands by their knees or putting their hands over their heads. Once I saw the hands low to the knees, I knew we won the football game.” —Dick Vermeil, former Rams coach
20. New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts
Date: Jan. 21, 2007 | AFC championship game
Venue: RCA Dome
Why it was memorable:
For years, the Patriots had consistently gotten the best of the Colts. And by extension, Tom Brady had the number of Peyton Manning.
In the first half, it looked like New England would knock Indianapolis out of the playoffs for the third time in four years. After Asante Samuel picked off Manning and ran it back for a touchdown, the Patriots led 21–3 in the second quarter.
But in the second half, the Colts furiously rallied behind Manning, who threw for 349 yards on the day. Indianapolis ultimately took the lead, 38–34, on a Joseph Addai touchdown with a minute remaining.
In the final seconds, Marlin Jackson intercepted Brady, sealing the Colts’ first Super Bowl appearance since relocating to Indianapolis in 1984.
Panel quote:
“‘Peyton Manning can't beat Tom Brady’ had calcified into a cosmology by 2006: Fans and media alike had grown to believe that the Patriots were simply more worthy than the Colts on some metaphysical level. Even the skeptics began to find religion when Asante Samuel picked off Manning to give the Patriots a 21–3 lead. So this game simply had to end the way it did, with Manning battling back, Brady providing glimpses of his mortality and Jeff Saturday saving the Colts from fate itself with an end zone fumble recovery. The Patriots would remain a generational dynasty, but the Colts proved that they were not invincible, paving the way for other teams to carve out their own little chunks of history.” —Mike Tanier
Legend quote:
“I was 21–3, and we had a third-and-long backed up in our own end. And if we didn’t make it, we were going to have to punt to them right before the half, and maybe they make it 24–3 or 28–3 and that was a real tough moment. Peyton hit Reggie Wayne on an out-cut and we made a first down and kept the ball. Right then I thought, ‘O.K., we have a chance now.’ We took it down and scored, kicked a field goal right before half, 21–6. I felt so much better. … I said, ‘We’re going to be O.K.” —Tony Dungy, former Colts coach
19. Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
Date: Jan. 8, 2000 | AFC wild card
Venue: Adelphia Coliseum
Why it was memorable:
Another postseason defeat filled with agony for the Bills. And for the Titans, the first major moment in the franchise’s history since moving to Nashville, giving us all the Music City Miracle.
With only 16 seconds left, the Bills led 16–15 following a Steve Christie field goal. On the ensuing kickoff, tight end Frank Wycheck ran right and then threw back across the field to receiver Kevin Dyson, who caught the lateral and raced 75 yards for the winning score.
Buffalo’s sideline was furious, claiming Wycheck’s chuck had gone forward. The play was reviewed and ultimately stood as called, giving Tennessee a thrilling victory and the first of its three wins on the way to Super Bowl XXXIV.
Panel quote:
“It doesn’t match Wide Right, which sits atop a list of crushing Bills defeats because that happened in a Super Bowl. But Bills fans continue to feel lingering emotional agony from this wild-card game. After seemingly kicking the winning field goal with 16 seconds left, Steve Christie, following instruction from special teams coordinator Bruce DeHaven after a misunderstanding with coach Wade Phillips over the definition of a pooch kickoff, sent the ball high and short.” —Vic Carucci
Legend quote:
“I was obviously on the sideline, and I was just about even with the guy who threw the ball forward. I knew that all the clamoring and excitement, they were going to call it back. And they didn’t. That still surprises me. If you watch every angle, the guy throws it from behind the line to in front of the line. It’s forward. But we live with it. That’s what happened.” —Wade Phillips, former Bills coach
18. St. Louis Rams vs. New England Patriots
Date: Feb. 3, 2002 | Super Bowl XXXVI
Venue: Orange Bowl
Why it was memorable:
Entering this game, Tom Brady was a mere national curiosity, a quarterback who was able to keep the $103 million Drew Bledsoe on the bench after recovering from injury.
After the game, the 24-year-old Brady was on his way to becoming arguably the finest player to ever grace the gridiron.
A two-touchdown underdog to the Greatest Show on Turf, the Patriots built a 17–3 lead in the fourth quarter before the Rams charged back, scoring twice in the final period to force what seemed sure overtime.
However, Brady got the ball with 1:21 remaining and drove New England 47 yards on eight plays, culminating with a 48-yard, game-winning field goal from Adam Vinatieri.
Panel quote:
“The Tom Brady legend began here. It was the first of his seven Super Bowl rings. And it was one he didn’t play all that well in … until the final drive. With a final drive Brady moved the ball against alternating pressure and coverage calls by Rams defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and moved his team into Adam Vinatieri’s range. He nailed a game-winning field goal and a second legend began that game as well—Vinatieri’s.” —John Turney
Legend quote:
“We decided right before we came out that we were coming out as a team. They tried (to stop it) because of TV. They had it programmed a certain way. We refused to be called out as individuals. That’s the first thing that comes to my mind. We knew we were going in there to win and we were going in there as a team because we felt like nobody, nobody gave us a chance. Vegas damn sure didn’t give us a chance. In our minds, the only people that believed in us were the people on the sideline and our immediate family.” —Ty Law, former Patriots cornerback
17. Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
Date: Dec. 2, 1985 | Week 13
Venue: Orange Bowl
Why it was memorable:
On one sideline, a team chasing perfection. On the other, a team defending it.
The Bears entered the Orange Bowl 12–0, looking as though they might match the 1972 Dolphins, the only team in history to finish both the regular and postseason unbeaten.
It wasn’t to be. In one of the most highly-anticipated Monday night games of all time, the Dolphins jumped all over the Bears’ vaunted 46 defense. Dan Marino threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, helping Miami romp to a convincing 38–24 victory.
As for the Bears, it was the only defeat they’d suffer in the 1985 campaign. Chicago rolled through the NFC playoffs without surrendering a point before blitzing the Patriots, 46–10, in Super Bowl XX.
Panel quote:
“Members of the historic 1972 Dolphins team lined the sidelines for this Monday Night classic to encourage an extremely talented Dolphins team that was led by Marino, and star receivers Mark Clayton and Mark Duper. The Bears were playing their vicious and blitz-oriented 46 Defense, which was devised by defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan. Ryan wouldn’t stop blitzing even as Marino used his lightning-quick release and three-receiver offensive set to carve up Bears for a 38–24 win. It was the only blemish on Chicago’s 15–1 season.” —Jason Cole
Legend quote:
“Because of their defense, nobody gave us a chance. We were not good enough to beat the Bears at home on a Monday night with, at that time, the most explosive offense in football. Everybody looked at the 46 Defense, and Buddy Ryan, and all the weapons they had on defense. But what they forgot was it wasn’t the Bears coming off the Super Bowl. We had been to two of the last three Super Bowls. It was an insult to us that people thought we didn’t have a chance.” —Nat Moore, former Dolphins receiver
16. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Jan. 23, 2022 | AFC divisional
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
Why it was memorable:
Thirteen seconds. The time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs needed to break the Bills hearts in the cruelest of fashions.
After scoring his fourth touchdown of the night, it appeared Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis put the Bills over the Chiefs for good in a seesaw AFC divisional affair at Arrowhead Stadium.
Leading 36–33, the Bills elected not to squib kick but instead kicked through the end zone. Mahomes then threw two passes to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, covering 44 yards to set up a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal to force overtime.
In the extra session, Kansas City took the ball and didn’t give it back, winning 42–36 on a Kelce touchdown. In the end, Josh Allen and Mahomes had combined for 844 total yards and eight touchdowns, all without a turnover in one of the greatest quarterback duels of all time.
Panel quote:
“With just two passes and 13 seconds, Mahomes set up Harrison Butker to tie the game. In overtime, Mahomes was flawless, concluding with Kelce’s 8-yard winning touchdown grab. Josh Allen didn’t get a chance to respond in an all-time quarterback duel. The NFL knew its fans got robbed of what could have been an even greater fantastic finish and made changes to its playoff overtime rules.” —Tim Graham
Legend quote:
“I absolutely knew we could tie it. That’s situational football that, at that point, we had practiced so much. We had the utmost confidence in our personnel, in our scheme. That's the thing about the Kansas City Chiefs, playing there in terms of culture. In those situations the expectation and standard is we’re going to make it happen regardless. I think that’s a clear example in that game.” —Orlando Brown Jr., former Chiefs left tackle
15. Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Date: Jan. 22, 1989 | Super Bowl XXIII
Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Why it was memorable:
For a brief moment, it appeared the Bengals would get the best of Joe Montana.
The 49ers trailed 16–13 with 3:20 remaining, backed up to their own 8-yard line. San Francisco then put together one of the great marches in league history, traveling those 92 yards behind Montana’s trademark brilliance under pressure.
On the drive, Montana went 8-of-9 for 97 yards (regaining half of a 10-yard penalty as well), including 51 to Jerry Rice, the game’s MVP. On the Niners’ final play of the drive, Montana found John Taylor in the back of the end zone with only 34 seconds left on a 10-yard game-winner.
The following year, San Francisco repeated as champions while Montana won league MVP, establishing the team as a dynasty and Montana as the best ever to that point.
Panel quote:
“Consider this a legendary Super Bowl, not so much because of the victory or the score. But because it marked the birth of—what else?—a legend. It’s when Joe Montana officially became Joe Cool. Down 16–13 with under four minutes left and the ball at his 8-yard line, Montana turned to tackle Harris Barton as he huddled his teammates for a last-gasp drive. “Isn’t that John Candy over there?” Montana said, pointing to the stands. It was. The idea was to break tension within the huddle, and it worked. Montana then calmly dissected the Bengals for the 49ers’ third Super Bowl triumph in eight years.” —Clark Judge
Legend quote:
“The touchdown to John Taylor, all week, we practiced it five times and it was out of two tight ends. That was supposed to be me. The clock was ticking down and there was tons of pressure on the sideline. I heard them call [the play], and they didn’t signal for two touchdowns. As we were coming to the line, Bill [Walsh] turned to me and said, ‘You’re supposed to be out there.’ … A ton of credit to John. I was holding my breath. He came in tight and the play was wide open just like we had run it all week, except I had run it all week. But when he caught the ball, you don’t care. You just realized you won your first Super Bowl.” —Brent Jones, former 49ers tight end
14. Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Feb. 1, 2009 | Super Bowl XLIII
Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Why it was memorable:
Few Super Bowls have ever packed more iconic plays into 60 minutes.
Super Bowl XLIII saw the Steelers win on Santonio Holmes’s toe-tapping grab in the right, back corner of the end zone, but there was so much more.
Still, that moment was preceded by James Harrison’s 100-yard pick-six to end the first half, turning sure Cardinals points into arguably the best defensive play in Super Bowl history.
Then there was Larry Fitzgerald, who capped one of the greatest individual postseasons of all time with a 64-touchdown yard grab, putting underdog Arizona ahead 23–20 with just 2:37 left, only to lose on Holmes’ spectacular grab.
Panel quote:
“Call me an NFL idealist, but I believe all longtime NFL owners and their fans should experience the joy of at least one Super Bowl win. This was Cards’ owner Bill Bidwill’s chance. However, two minutes is a football lifetime. Ben Roethlisberger and Holmes combined for a spectacular game-winner with just 35 seconds remaining. Neither the announcers nor those of us on the press level really were sure it would count. It did, and the Steelers had their sixth Super Bowl title.” —Joe Browne
Legend quote:
“We all had our moment in life where we’ve asked to be in the position that will make a difference. … But to know that last pass was coming to me in the Super Bowl. Here’s an opportunity for you to be part of something special, and it just so happened to be the game-winning drive, game on the line. I was more than ready to be in that spotlight. But to see that ball come out of [Ben Roethlisberger’s] hand, that’s the only thing I remember. I never saw the players. I never saw the guy jump up in the air. I just watched the football the entire time. Knowing I had dropped a pass before because I took my eyes off the football. I was more than ready to be in the moment at that time.” —Santonio Holmes, former Steelers receiver
13. New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Feb. 4, 2018 | Super Bowl LII
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Why it was memorable:
Over 1,000 yards of combined total offense, Malcolm Butler’s mysterious benching and Nick Foles beating Tom Brady with a fourth-quarter comeback.
Capping a Cinderella run after the season-ending knee injury to MVP-favorite Carson Wentz, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title on the back of Foles, who put forth one of the greatest championship game efforts in NFL history with 373 passing yards and four total touchdowns.
As for the Patriots, it was the only loss in a stretch of three consecutive Super Bowl berths. New England won the year prior in a 25-point comeback over the Falcons, and then handled Sean McVay’s Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
But for New England, it was losing to Philadelphia that kept it from being the first three-peat champ of the Super Bowl era, while the Eagles finally broke through after five decades of coming up short.
Panel quote:
“Remember that time a backup quarterback didn’t retire and instead found himself starting in a Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the Patriots for a shot to win a franchise’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy? Maybe you’ll recall dog masks, Dreams and Nightmares, a rookie running back named Corey Clement leading the Eagles in receiving yards, or Brandon Graham’s strip sack that all but buried the Patriots for their offseason dirtnap? Ring a bell? Of course you remember, because this game was spectacularly memorable.”—Colleen Wolfe
Legend quote:
“Our guys were laser-focused that day. Nick Foles went into that game just taking the completions, and when the shot was there, he was taking the shots. As a play-caller, when things do work, [it helps] the run game and the RPO game. It makes a lot of your play-action work. I think that was the difference in the game. … It just opened up so many more things for Nick. And then how well the guys executed. It’s one of the best offensive performances I’ve been a part of whether I was a player or a coach.” —Doug Pederson, former Eagles coach
12. San Diego Chargers at Miami Dolphins
Date: Jan. 2, 1982 | AFC divisional
Venue: Orange Bowl
Why it was memorable:
This has a case as the greatest game of all time.
San Diego came in as a slight favorite and raced to a 24–0 lead in the first quarter. Then, after replacing quarterback David Woodley with Don Strack, the Dolphins rallied furiously, eventually taking a 38–31 lead in the final minutes.
However, a Miami fumble gave the Chargers new life. With 4:39 remaining, San Diego marched 82 yards to the tying touchdown. At the end of regulation, Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow Sr. blocked a potential game-winning field goal, a feat to accompany his 13 catches for 166 yards.
After each kicker missed an overtime attempt, it was Rolf Benirschke who finally ended the affair with 1:08 left in the fifth quarter, giving the Chargers an exhausting 41–38 victory in the Miami heat.
Panel quote:
“Call this AFC playoff game what you will. The Miami Herald labeled it “The Miracle That Died.” Sports Illustrated christened it “The Game No One Should Have Lost.” In time, it became known as “The Epic in Miami.” It doesn’t matter what you call it; you can’t forget it. The scoring. The heat. The records. The drama. It had everything. Eventually, the Chargers won 41-38 in overtime, with a photo of teammates helping an exhausted and dehydrated Kellen Winslow off the field, the defining image.” —Clark Judge
Legend quote:
“The thing that struck me after the game was the effort from both sides. Throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, the frustration of the Dolphins' pass rush. It was palpable. My guys just did an unbelievable job of frustrating them, but they never quit. They kept bringing it, and we kept bringing it back. You talk about all the highlights and individual efforts and there were so many … but to me, the big boys up front and the job they did for me was just amazing.” —Dan Fouts, former Chargers quarterback
11. Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Date: Feb. 1, 2015 | Super Bowl XLIX
Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
Why it was memorable:
For a brief moment, it appeared the Seahawks were going to win consecutive Super Bowls, while Tom Brady would be denied his fourth title for the third time.
Then offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell decided to throw the ball from New England’s 1-yard line, instead of handing off to Marshawn Lynch. The result was disaster in one corner, elation in the other.
Little-known Patriots corner Malcolm Butler jumped a pick-play route and intercepted Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson with under a minute remaining, preserving New England’s 28–24 lead.
For the Seahawks, it was a blow from which they’d never recover. For the Patriots, it began their second dynasty in as many decades, with New England winning three Super Bowls in a five-year span.
Panel quote:
“Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl title on a once-in-a-million miracle play. But the Patriots wouldn’t have been in position for that play without two fourth-quarter scoring drives orchestrated by Brady, Julian Edelman’s whip route for a go-ahead touchdown, Kearse’s ricochet catch that bounced off his legs and into his arms as he laid on the turf, and Dont’a Hightower’s first-down stop of running back Marshawn Lynch. The game had everything from iconic plays, star-turning performances and some of the league’s all-time greats pitted against each other.” —Doug Kyed
Legend quote:
“The whole world is thinking we pound it in and ride off into the sunset. I remember vividly screaming ‘why are we in shotgun?’ before the ball was snapped. It’s just an incredible play for Malcolm Butler to run through Ricardo Lockette’s back and go and get that interception. You feel numb, your jaw drops, like this did not just happen to us. We did not make that decision. He did not make that play. We did not fight through all these injuries and all that stuff to end it like this.” —K.J. Wright, former Seahawks linebacker
10. Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns
Date: Jan. 11, 1987 | AFC championship game
Venue: Cleveland Municipal Stadium
Why it was memorable:
The day John Elway birthed his legend. The Drive.
On a cold January afternoon in Cleveland, the favored Browns led the Broncos, 20–13, with 5:43 remaining. The ensuing Cleveland kickoff was botched, resulting in Denver having the ball at its own 2-yard line.
Elway then marched the Broncos 98 yards, converting a third-and-18 along the way to receiver Mark Jackson. He then hit Jackson on a slant in the end zone with 37 seconds left, forcing overtime. In the extra period, Rich Karlis controversially hit the game-winning, 33-yard field goal, with some still claiming the kick sailed wide.
For the Broncos and Browns, it was the first of two consecutive classics in the AFC championship game, with The Fumble coming a year later.
Panel quote:
“Leading up to the 1986 AFC Championship Game, Elway was the talented but wild stallion who couldn’t win the big one. Long also-rans, the Broncos had become contenders but seldom broke through in big moments. For 20-plus years, the Browns also had been swathed in playoff misery, with "Red Right 88" and a 21–3 blown lead in Miami still fresh wounds. So when Elway marched his Broncos 15 plays and 98 yards, straight into the teeth of the Lake Erie winds, scraps of stadium trash eddying in their faces before an eventual overtime victory at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium, it cast forth the franchise’s paths for the next several decades.” —Eric Edholm
Legend quote:
“There were so many throwback, iconic football things in that game. When I think about Elway doing a hook slide and his whole rear end being covered with mud. It was a real, real football game. Cold, gritty, hitting, holding, tackling. It’s not like football today.” —Mark Jackson, former Broncos receiver
9. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants
Date: Jan. 27, 1991 | Super Bowl XXV
Venue: Rich Stadium
Why it was memorable:
The Giants entered Super Bowl XXV with a backup quarterback in Jeff Hostetler. The Bills entered as 6.5-point favorites, having scored 95 points in playoff wins over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Raiders.
Yet instead of a Buffalo shootout, the game turned into a grind with New York controlling the ball for more than 40 minutes. The Giants also deployed a defense designed to punish receivers with the genius of coordinator Bill Belichick, usually lining up with just two defensive linemen.
The result was New York leading 20–19 with eight seconds left, with Buffalo lining up for a 47-yard field goal to win. Unfortunately for Bills fans, kicker Scott Norwood missed the attempt wide right, forever linking those two words with western New York.
The Bills went on to become the first team to reach four straight Super Bowls … and the first team to lose four straight.
Panel quote:
“The backdrop itself was dramatic enough: A Giants team that had just upset Joe Montana’s two-time defending champion 49ers on the road with Jeff Hostetler having replaced the injured Phil Simms against a Bills team featuring Jim Kelly’s K-gun offense that was considered largely unstoppable. But with America on a war footing during Operation Desert Storm, the emotions were intensified even more, captured best by Whitney Houston’s spine-tingly rendition of the National Anthem. The game lived up to the moment.” —Bob Glauber
Legend quote:
“We knew after the first drive, we had a shot at these guys because our mentality was to be more physical than they are. And we did that. We were one of the most physical defenses in the league. … We knew if we could impose our will on them physically, we could make them crumble.” —Mark Collins, former Giants safety
8. Houston Oilers at Buffalo Bills
Date: Jan. 3, 1993 | AFC wild card
Venue: Rich Stadium
Why it was memorable:
The greatest comeback in NFL history, and it happened without the winning team’s future Hall of Fame quarterback.
After falling behind 35–3 early in the third quarter at Rich Stadium, the Bills began a furious rally sparked by signal-caller Frank Reich. Reich, who eight years earlier had led Maryland to what was then the biggest comeback in NCAA history (31 points), pulled Buffalo to within four points before the end of the third.
In the fourth, Reich hit future Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed for the go-ahead score, only to see Houston tie the game on a field goal in the final seconds.
But in overtime, the Bills intercepted quarterback Warren Moon and with 3:06 gone in the period, Steve Christie ended the wild afternoon with a 32-yard field goal, giving Buffalo an incredible victory that propelled it to its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
Panel quote:
“This wild card game was the biggest choke job in NFL history at the time. The Bills had lost to the Oilers 27–3 in the last game of the regular season. At Rich Stadium, Moon threw four touchdown passes in the first half to build a 28-3 lead. Safety Bubba McDowell’s interception return for a touchdown made it 35-3 in the third quarter. Then the Oilers gagged, committing just about every possible mistake, and the Bills capitalized.” —John McClain
Legend quote:
“One of things that made this game so special is for that [comeback] to happen, absolutely everything had to go right. All three phases had to play near-flawless football for 30 minutes. I think that’s rare. The team aspect of it, the fact that it wasn’t a play or a series. It was 30 minutes of near-flawless team execution.” —Frank Reich, former Bills quarterback
7. Oakland Raiders at New England Patriots
Date: Jan. 19, 2002 | AFC divisional
Venue: Foxboro Stadium
Why it was memorable:
Some games are great. Others change history. The rarest of contests fit both descriptions.
Such was the case in this AFC Divisional between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, the final game ever played at Foxboro Stadium.
In a blinding snowstorm that enveloped the northeast, the Patriots trailed 13–10 with under two minutes remaining. While driving for a potential game-tying field goal, second-year quarterback Tom Brady was stripped of the ball, and the Raiders recovered, essentially ending the game.
However, upon review, it was determined Brady was tucking the ball and therefore the play resulted in an incomplete pass. With new life, the Patriots’ Adam Vinatieri attempted a 45-yard field goal off the snowy surface and drilled it, setting up overtime.
In overtime, Vinatieri got a closer attempt of 23 yards and was true once more, sending New England to the AFC title game, and clinching the defining moment of Brady’s early career.
Panel quote:
“Almost a quarter of a century has passed since that snowy night in New England, yet reference to “that play” still elicits vigorous debate and heated exchanges. That in itself is prima facie evidence that this is one of the most memorable games in league history and that this game led to a Patriots dynasty is another reason. That I turned to Art McNally, who was on site in his capacity as a supervisor of officials for the league and told him “You’d better call 911, because I’m going to have a f**king stroke if you overturn this f**king call” is not one of the reasons this is one of the most memorable games.” —Amy Trask
Legend quote:
“I had my head down. Shit, I couldn’t even watch the kick. We were just all praying a miracle would happen and it did. … To have the opportunity to kick it through in those conditions, it was like it was meant to be. We could never say, ‘Adam has this one,’ because that’s when he first started having ice in his veins. That was the kick, that’s what set off the Hall of Fame career that he had. We didn’t know because we had never experienced anything like that. We were just hoping and praying that Adam can do something that we thought could never be done in those conditions.” —Ty Law, former Patriots cornerback
6. New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
Date: Feb. 3, 2008 | Super Bowl XLII
Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
Why it was memorable:
Where were you when David Tyree caught Eli Manning’s prayer off the top of his helmet?
Almost any NFL fan alive that day can answer the question. For the Giants, they were a 10–6 team trying to defeat the undefeated, the 18–0 Patriots who had largely blitzed through the NFL unchallenged.
In the waning moments of Super Bowl XLII, New York trailed 14–10, facing 3rd and 5 at its own 44-yard line. Manning, caught in a furious pass rush, somehow escaped and found Tyree late and across the middle for a 32-yard gain. The miracle set up Plaxico Burress’s 13-yard touchdown grab, putting the Giants into the lead with 39 seconds left.
Ultimately, the Giants won the first of their two titles under coach Tom Coughlin, while New England remains the only team to ever go unbeaten and then lose the Super Bowl.
Panel quote:
“This game had it all—the NFL’s first 18-0 team looking to cap a perfect season, an ongoing scandal that underwent a plot twist the day before the game, the best quarterback of all-time throwing to the most talented receiver ever, and a plucky underdog from the biggest TV market that went to the mat with the powerhouse in the final game of the season. And the game itself was fantastic, with Eli Manning, who’d had his ups-and-downs through the beginning of his career, stamping himself as a Giants legend, and David Tyree’s helmet catch giving the night a signature moment.” —Albert Breer
Legend quote:
“The opening drive, when we ate up over 10 minutes of the clock, and just kind of playing our football. Nothing came easy to us. Every first down, it was a third down and we had to convert. A fourth down we had to convert late in the game. There was always some sort of adversity with that group. And the comfort lied in us because the whole season was like that. … I felt great from the opening drive because I felt we could move the ball on them. If you’re telling me at the end of the game we won and only scored 17 points, I would’ve been shocked because I felt like we could score on them based on what we did in the regular season and everything else.” —Chris Snee, former Giants guard
5. Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots
Date: Feb. 5, 2017 | Super Bowl LI
Venue: NRG Stadium
Why it was memorable:
At 28–3, it appeared the Falcons were going to win their first Super Bowl, while Tom Brady and the Patriots were to be humbled.
Then it all fell apart for Atlanta, while New England put forth a comeback for the ages. Trailing by 25 points, the Patriots scored on four consecutive drives, erasing the deficit.
As for Atlanta, the Falcons did plenty to lose the game. Matt Ryan fumbled deep in Atlanta territory and the team backed itself out of field goal position in the final minutes of regulation.
In overtime, the Patriots won the toss and never relinquished the ball, finishing the stunning rally on a James White touchdown run. For Brady, it was his fifth of seven championships.
Panel quote:
“The Falcons were on their way to winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title and holding a raucous parade down Peachtree Street. They held what most thought was an insurmountable 28–3 lead in the third quarter. A combination of hot passing by Brady and several blunders by the Falcons and the coaching staff helped the Patriots make the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. There was plenty of blame to go around including Devonta Freeman’s blown block that led to a fumble, Kyle Shanahan’s failure to run the ball late. Instead of the parade, a pall fell over the long-suffering city and fan-base.” —Orlando Ledbetter
Legend quote:
“That first half, we were playing decent football offensively but we were getting in our own way. It felt like it was more about us than the Atlanta Falcons. We were putting drives together, but had a couple turnovers, a fumble and interception in the first half. We just had to get out of our own way in the second half and give ourselves an opportunity. … In that second half, we had to play almost perfectly to get back into it.” —James White, former Patriots running back
4. Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Date: Jan. 10, 1982 | NFC championship game
Venue: Candlestick Park
Why it was memorable:
For the 49ers, it was the birth of a dynasty. For the Cowboys, it was the start of a long fade into mediocrity.
After going 6–10 in 1980, San Francisco reversed course by finishing 13–3 in ’81, earning home-field advantage. Still, the Niners were three-point underdogs to the Cowboys, who were playing in their ninth conference title game in 12 years.
Despite six turnovers, the 49ers had the ball at their own 11-yard line, trailing 27–21 with 4:54 remaining. There, it was quarterback Joe Montana beginning his legacy, driving San Francisco down the field for a game-winning touchdown, a 6-yard scoring strike to Dwight Clark forever immortalized as The Catch.
Panel quote:
“There is so much wrapped up in this game that words don’t really explain it. This game features one of the greatest plays in the history of the game and, from a historical perspective, marks a critical juncture in the evolution of the game. The 49ers victory launched their dynasty, led by Montana and the great coach Bill Walsh. This game also marks the beginning of the end for legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry, while Walsh’s advanced ideas and Montana’s sublime execution changed the NFL to a passing league and sparked another level of fan interest in the game.” —Jason Cole
Legend quote:
“It was kind of a changing of the guard, because that’s when they were really starting the America’s Team thing. They beat the dog out of us two straight years in 1979 and ’80. The definition of football back then, especially NFL football, was that east coast, bully-ball with great defenses. You ran the ball like crazy. Basically the antithesis of what we did. I think that’s one of the things that made our offense so revolutionary at the time, and revolutionary enough that people are still doing it.” —Randy Cross, former 49ers guard
3. Baltimore Colts vs. New York Jets
Date: Jan. 12, 1969 | Super Bowl III
Venue: Orange Bowl
Why it was memorable:
No game in pro football history meant more to the sport’s future than Super Bowl III.
Marked as 18-point underdogs, Jets quarterback Joe Namath still guaranteed victory in the lead-up to Sunday. On that afternoon in Miami’s Orange Bowl, the AFL champions shocked the nation, forcing five turnovers from the one-loss Colts to produce a 16–7 victory.
While the game itself wasn’t a masterpiece, it meant the upcoming AFL-NFL merger of 1970 wasn’t going to be seen as an additive of less-than teams to the established league. The result also made Namath a cultural icon even more than he already was, backing up his guarantee while earning Super Bowl MVP honors with 206 yards passing.
Panel quote:
“The game is less epic than the ramifications of the outcome. The Jets dropped a massive credibility bomb on professional football and the sports world that instantly legitimized the AFL, seen as a joke by the NFL ahead of the leagues merging for the following season. The fact the Jets were 18-point underdogs spoke more about the lack of respect for a fledgling league than the team. Matchup-wise, the Colts’ blitz-heavy defense and suspect pass coverage were perfect for Joe Namath to exploit with short throws to backs and tight ends.”—Vic Carucci
Legend quote:
“We were (18)-point underdogs. It was crazy. We didn’t get the kind of respect athletes would like to have when they’ve had a pretty good year. We were angry. We had a decent day and Baltimore didn’t. … Our defense just shut them down for the most part.” —Joe Namath, former Jets quarterback
2. Oakland Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Dec. 23, 1972 | AFC divisional
Venue: Three Rivers Stadium
Why it was memorable:
For their initial 39 years of their existence, the Steelers had never won a postseason game. In their first, they won on the most improbable of plays, launching perhaps the greatest dynasty of the Super Bowl era.
Leading 6–0 late in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh surrendered a 30-yard touchdown run by Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler. Then, facing 4th-and-10 with 22 seconds remaining from his own 40-yard line, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw launched an aerial for running back John Fuqua. The ball ricocheted off Oakland safety Jack Tatum and into the hands of fullback Franco Harris, who scooped the ball up and ran for a 60-yard, game-winning touchdown.
Harris’s play was dubbed the Immaculate Reception, giving rise to the Steelers of the ’70s.
Panel quote:
“The Immaculate Reception was the climax of one of the most important playoff games in history. It spawned a rivalry which defined a decade and soon birthed one of the NFL’s most storied dynasties. This game, with its flurry of fourth-quarter reversals at the end of a long, punishing stalemate, introduced the world to Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris, soon to become household names. The final controversial call in favor of the Steelers even helped turn the Raiders into outlaws.” —Mike Tanier
Legend quote:
“I was standing on the sideline, I was standing with (cornerback) John Rowser. John had come to us from Green Bay, and he was with Green Bay when they had won their second Super Bowl in 1967. … I said ‘John, this can’t end this way. This game can’t end this way.’ I said it because the season had been so special. … That’s when Terry avoided being sacked, scrambled around and threw the ball to (John Fuqua). Tatum hit it and Franco picked it up on the dead run before it hit the turf. I don’t remember seeing anything other than Franco running, because I felt I was running with him. I told him all the time, I beat him to the end zone. You look on the tapes and I never did, but it was such a great feeling to see that.” —Joe Greene, former Steelers defensive tackle
1. Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Date: Dec. 31, 1967 | NFL championship game
Venue: Lambeau Field
Why it was memorable:
Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry. The Packers and Cowboys. Lambeau Field, and 13 degrees below zero for the NFL championship.
For Lombardi and Green Bay, a victory meant three consecutive league titles, something not done since 1929 to ’31. The Packers did it before the NFL became Americana. It also meant a berth in Super Bowl II. And early, the Packers appeared poised to blow out the younger Cowboys, leading 14–0 in the first half.
However, Dallas struck for 17 consecutive points, and led 17–14 when Green Bay began its drive with 4:50 remaining at its own 32-yard line in subzero conditions. Incredibly, the Packers marched to the Cowboys’ 1-yard line. Despite being without any timeouts, Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr elected for a quarterback sneak with 16 seconds left and went into the end zone, giving the Packers their fifth title in seven years.
Panel quote:
“The Ice Bowl is the stuff of legend. It seemed more like a battle for survival—man against the elements—than a football game. Lombardi’s tired old men responded with their last great march, driving 68 yards across the frozen tundra on the coldest New Year’s Eve in the history of Green Bay to reach the everlasting fame that awaited in the endzone. There were only 13 seconds left when Bart Starr scored the winning touchdown on a sneak from the 1-yard line to climax the 12-play drive.” —Joel Bussert
Legend quote:
“In the first half, when the field was playable, we were winning. But when the field froze in the second half, that’s when Dallas made a game of it. … By the end of the game, it was like playing on an ice skating rink. It really was. It was made worse because where you stepped in the first half, the mud footprints, they froze and the edges of those footprints were like razors. You’d get cut up and everything else. It was jagged.” —Dave Robinson, former Packers linebacker