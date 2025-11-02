Rex Ryan Torches ‘Atrocious’ Steelers Before Week 9 Showdown With Colts
The 4–3 Steelers are limping into a showdown on Sunday with the 7–1 Colts, having lost two straight games including one at home last week to the Packers in which Jordan Love lit up Pittsburgh's defense in a historic second half.
While Aaron Rodgers has been productive in his first year with his new team, the Steelers' defense has been a mess and is a big reason why the team is struggling heading into Sunday's matchup with an Indianapolis team that has the most wins in the the NFL through eight games.
ESPN's Rex Ryan didn't hold back on the Steelers' defense during a segment on Sunday NFL Countdown, calling the unit "atrocious" and "awful."
"This defense is old, it’s expensive—the most expensive defense in the league—and they might be the worst defense in the league playing right now," Ryan said. "They are the worst that are playing today because Dallas plays on Monday. Their defense is absolutely atrocious. Last week before the game I’m like what Flacco did against you, what until Jordan Love carves you up and what did he do? He hit 20 passes in a row. And Jordan Love is a good quarterback but this defense is awful."
Here's that rant from Ryan:
Ryan isn't wrong. The Steelers' defense is really bad right now. They are currently 30th in the league in yards allowed per game, giving up an astounding 386 yards a contest. Only the Cowboys (404.6) and Bengals (407.9) have given up more yards per game than Pittsburgh.
Things will get only harder for the Steelers on Sunday as they will face Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 850 yards so far this year and has 14 total touchdowns.
The Steelers still atop the AFC North standings partly because the three other teams—Bengals, Browns and Ravens—have had their struggles to start the year.
But another loss and another bad performance by Pittsburgh's defense will only ramp up the pressure on a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.