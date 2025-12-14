How Chiefs Can Be Eliminated From Playoffs in Week 15
The Chiefs find themselves in unknown and undesirable territory in Week 15 with their 2025 season on the line. Following tough losses to the Texans and Cowboys, the 6–7 Chiefs enter a pivotal divisional game against the Chargers, who beat them 27–21 in their season-opener in Brazil.
Patrick Mahomes will need to play a much cleaner game, while the likes of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice will be expected to carry the passing game—and they had better not drop the ball this time.
With the Chiefs on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture, there's still a chance they could squeak into the postseason come January. Then again, there's a much higher chance they don't.
Here’s how Kansas City can be eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, keeping in mind that all four scenarios would have to play out:
1. Chiefs lose to the Chargers
The Chiefs need to win out, plain and simple. That's the only thing the team can control, and it won't be easy against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
In Week 1, Mahomes was outplayed by Herbert as L.A. clinched a 27–21 victory in a game that stayed relatively close until the very end. Mahomes powered through with two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing touchdown to Kelce) in the second half, but the Chiefs just didn't have it in them to secure the comeback (which seems to be the theme of their season). Herbert's three-touchdown performance carried the Chargers to a dub, yet this time the Chiefs will have Rice on the field and will be looking for a bit of sweet revenge.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Arrowhead, in freezing temps to boot.
2. Bills beat (or tie) Patriots
The Chiefs should be rooting for the Patriots for this week and this week only. The highly anticipated AFC East clash is expected to be a thrilling one that will showcase the best of Drake Maye and Josh Allen, two arguable MVP frontrunners this year.
Assuming the 11–2 Patriots take the division, the 9–4 Bills will be one of the Chiefs' biggest obstacles to getting into the playoff field.
3. Jaguars beat (or tie) the Jets
If the lowly Jets can somehow eke out a win against the Jaguars, that would work best in Kansas City's favor. Currently, the 9–4 Jaguars are leading the AFC South and sit in the No. 3 seed in the playoff picture. Ever since a nail-biting loss to the Texans in early November, Jacksonville has picked up some steam with a four-game win streak, and both their Trevor Lawrence-led offense and defense look formidable this winter.
It'll be up to undrafted quarterback Brady Cook and the Jets to play spoiler on Sunday.
4. Texans beat the Cardinals
And finally, the Texans beating the Cardinals would not be good news for Kansas City. The 8–5 Texans are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, just a step ahead of the Colts, Ravens and Chiefs. Mahomes and Co. should be rooting for Houston to lose the rest of the way.