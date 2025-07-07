Rob Gronkowski Reveals Mixed Bag of Advice for Travis Kelce to Surpass Him As GOAT TE
The NFL season is still a couple months away, but the players and media members are already returning to the various podcasts and the takes are already being generated. Patrick Mahomes had a lengthy chat with Kay Adams that resulted in a number of headlines, while Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola showed up on Hot Ones Versus a couple weeks ago.
One clip in particular from the Gronkowski-Amendola one-on-one wing eating competition has gone viral coming out of the holiday weekend, with Gronk proclaiming himself the greatest tight end ever and then explaining exactly what Travis Kelce has to do to catch him.
"You gotta throw some motherf------ defenders out the club," said Gronkowski. "Two, you need another Super Bowl ring. There you go. Thank you Danny. Danny said that one. We're helping each other out because we're teammates like that. And three... you gotta party your face into the dirt with your fans. Sorry Trav, I wasn't eating another wing. I love you brother."
So he has to overpower some defenders, win another Super Bowl ring and then party his face into the dirt. That's certainly a mixed bag of things to check off this season. Who knows what Gronk would have said about a similar question if he hadn't answered under threat of hot sauce.