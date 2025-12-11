Rob Gronkowski Details What It Would Take for Him to Unretire, Pull a Philip Rivers
Ever since the Colts signed quarterback Philip Rivers to the practice squad to bring him out of retirement after nearly five years, a conversation has begun about which other former NFL stars could make a return to the field.
What about former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski?
NFL Network had Gronkowski on The Insiders on Wednesday, and the hosts simply had to ask him what it would take for him to come out of retirement for a second time in his career. He then detailed the very specific scenario in which he would consider it:
“I would maybe go back if a team was like ‘Hey, can you give us some great looks on the scout team, and we’re going to pay you a legitimate bonus, like a million bucks or something right on the spot. And, all you gotta do is practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on the practice squad. Show us some legitimate looks at the tight ends that we’re going against and just go out there and practice and have fun and get our guys better.’
“That might actually be a pretty cool case. I might have to think about that. The chances of that happening are 1%, but I would have to just think about it and lay my options on the table.”
Gronk’s answer essentially means that he does not think he will unretire and pull a Philip Rivers (or a Tom Brady, if he prefers that analogy).
Gronkowski finished his 11-year NFL career after the 2021 season. He won four Super Bowl titles, all with Brady. He spent nine seasons with the Patriots and stepped away from football after the 2018 season. Gronk didn’t play in ‘19, but then returned in ‘20 for a two-year stint in Tampa Bay.