Rob Gronkowski Roasted by Fans for Hypocritical Take on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Rob Gronkowski has won a lot of Chiefs fans over with his flattering comments on Travis Kelce in the past. This time, however, the Patriots legend may have ruffled some feathers instead.
Ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX rematch, Gronk discussed Kansas City's season-opening loss and specifically criticized one aspect of the game. The Fox studio analyst pointed out that some Chiefs players appeared to be yelling at each other during their defeat to the Chargers and how that wasn't a good look for team morale.
"What I was surprised about is when things aren't going [the Chiefs'] way, when they start struggling a little bit, they start yelling at each other," Gronk said on the Up & Adams Show. "The blame game starts going on, you can see it on the sidelines. ... And that's not a good situation. You want to come together when you're down, when things aren't going your way... so to see them starting to point fingers is not a good sign."
When Kay Adams asked if Gronk if that ever happened in New England with Tom Brady, Gronk ignored the question and went off on a weird tangent.
'Well here we go, okay? Remember Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas? And Buster Douglas finally beat the crap out of Mike Tyson and made Mike Tyson not invincible anymore? Well this is kind of the same situation," Gronk rambled.
NFL fans thought Gronkowski was being hypocritical in his harsh assessment of the Chiefs, given the fact that he played with one of the most expressive quarterbacks of all time: