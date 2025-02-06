Rob Gronkowski Has Sweet Message to Tom Brady Before Calling His First Super Bowl
The Super Bowl has become a familiar place for Tom Brady over his 10 trips to the big game with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls over his legendary career, will now take on a different role for the first time at Super Bowl LIX—calling the game.
Brady will conclude his first season as a broadcaster by calling the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl. As part of Fox's No. 1 NFL broadcasting team, Brady is set to make his Super Bowl debut as an announcer in just his first year on the job.
His biggest supporter might be the same person it was on the field during the second half of his quarterbacking career—former tight end Rob Gronkowski. Ahead of the game, Gronkowski shared how "proud" he is of Brady and the improvement he has shown this season.
"What I really love about Tom is his improvement from Week 1 to where he is now," Gronkowski said. "He did a phenomenal job in his first playoff appearances ever. I'm so proud of him."
"He's an inspiration to all," Gronkowski continued. "He walked into an occupation where he has experience because he played the game but he never had experience broadcasting it. To share his knowledge and do such a phenomenal job at it, and build upon it every single week is just incredible what he has done. My advice to him is just keep doing what you're doing, Tom. Keep sharing that knowledge of that love of the game ... and have some fun in that booth on Sunday and be yourself. "
Brady has already impressed the Super Bowl audience, which annually draws the largest television ratings, on numerous occasions as a player. He will get the opportunity to impress again Sunday, just from the broadcast booth this time.